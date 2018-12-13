Americans are ready to make an example out of Kareem Hunt

news

Most Americans think Kareem Hunt should be punished extensively and miss more than one game for his role in a physical altercation with a woman, according to a poll run by INSIDER.

Twenty-eight percent of the poll's respondents said Hunt should not play again in the NFL, while 31% said he should be suspended for one season.

Only 9% of respondents said Hunt should not be affected professionally by the incident.

Public opinion of people accused of abusing women seems to be turning following notorious cases of domestic violence in the NFL involving Ray Rice and Greg Hardy.

In the wake of a video showing NFL running back Kareem Hunt in a physical altercation with a woman at a hotel, most Americans think Hunt should be punished extensively, according to an INSIDER poll run on SurveyMonkey Audience.

In a poll of 1,050 people, 810 said Hunt should miss more than one game for the incident. And 28% of respondents said Hunt should not play another down in the NFL.

On February 12, Hunt got into an altercation with a woman in Cleveland after a night out. TMZ released surveillance footage on November 30 showing Hunt pushing the woman and then kicking her while she was on the ground as other people tried to break up the fight. Hunt accused the woman of calling him a racial slur, while the woman claimed she was kicked out of Hunt's apartment for refusing to sleep with a member of his party. No arrests were made.

Hunt was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs the next day and is now on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL is still investigating the case.

According to INSIDER's poll, nearly half of Americans (49%) think Hunt should be required to attend domestic-violence training:

The poll found that — besides the 28% who said Hunt should never play again — 31% of respondents said Hunt should be barred from the NFL for a season.

27.5% said Hunt should be cut from the team.

Fewer indicated Hunt's punishment should be minimal. Just 5.1% of respondents said Hunt should be suspended for one game.

9.1% thought Hunt should not be affected professionally.

The NFL came under fire in 2014 when video showed then-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice punching his then-fiancée in an elevator, knocking her out. Rice was initially suspended for two games, leading to public backlash over the NFL's punishment and investigation policies. Rice was later cut from the Ravens and suspended indefinitely, and he has not played in the NFL since.

In 2015, the Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested and charged with assaulting and threatening his girlfriend. Hardy was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list in 2015 and then signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was given a 10-game suspension, but it was reduced to a four-game suspension upon appeal.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 over charges of domestic violence.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,050 respondents, margin of error plus or minus 3.11 percentage points with 95% confidence level.