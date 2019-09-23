A Ghanaian woman wants to do something no Ghanaian woman has ever done.

Popularly known for contributions in the recent negotiations with FIFA after a corruption scandal, Amanda Akuokor wants to head the Ghana Football Association.

She said she wants to “transform the GFA into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that the world will have to come and look at.”

This comes after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) gave its consent for a new election to be conducted in the country following the exit of the previous GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

If elected, Amanda will be the first woman to head the football association. Best-known for representing the GFA as they made formal responses to the government of Ghana and FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland and representing different international corporate clients who invested in Menzgold, the lawyer has now turned her sights on becoming the new face of the GFA.

Amanda says she has the ability to sell the GFA to the corporate world and internally and she hopes to adopt the Servant-Leadership Model to revamp the GFA into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

"With my leadership, the GFA will be transformed into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that the world will have to come and look at in order to see how we did it," she says in her manifesto titled: 'Metamorphosis of the Ghana Football Association.'

She noted that if elected, she will vacate her role at Clinton Consultancy which would be handled by solely her partner and twin sister Bianca Akweley Clinton Esq.

Amanda Akuokor wants to be the first woman to head the Ghana Football Association (gossipela)

About Amanda Akuokor

Amanda is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy and a dynamic lawyer who was called to the Bar in England and Wales thirteen years ago and the Ghanaian Bar ten years ago. She is a litigation expert with extensive corporate law experience in the U.K and Ghana.

As one of the most recognised commercial lawyers in Ghana, she is regularly instructed by international clients who require bespoke, timely and accurate Due Diligence Reports as well as Legal Opinions: corporate, banking, telecommunications, property & construction, and energy & infrastructure.

Her high profile cases recently, included representing Ghana Football Association as they made formal responses to the government of Ghana and FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland and representing different international corporate clients who invested in Menzgold.

She regularly represents international clients in commercial matters and arbitration proceedings and her background includes legal, policy, drafting, regulatory and advocacy work.

Amanda also holds an M.Sc in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Having trained as a Pupil Barrister at the highly respected Pump Court Chambers in London under the training of Oba Nsugbe Q.C SAN, Amanda went on to additionally qualify at the Ghanaian Bar.

Subsequently, Amanda spent three and a half years as a State Attorney at the Attorney General’s Department in Ghana, where she carried out a variety of work in the newly re-established International Team and liaise with government departments on a wide range of civil matters and court cases.

Amanda further represented Ghana in China to discuss maritime boundary issues with her international counterparts and contributed significantly to the settlement agreement that was reached with Kosmos concerning a 2010 oil spill.