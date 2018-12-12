Alisson, the former most expensive goalkeeper ever, pulled off a last-gasp save worth $10 million

news

Alisson Becker made himself a Liverpool FC hero when he produced a last-gasp save to retain his team's 1-0 lead on Tuesday.

Had Alisson fumbled the shot, then Napoli would have equalised in the crucial UEFA Champions League group stage match and taken Liverpool's place in the next round of the competition.

The Champions League is a lucrative tournament and Liverpool's involvement in the next round, regardless of whether it wins or loses, is already worth an astonishing $10.8 million in UEFA revenue.

Alisson Becker's save on Tuesday is already worth millions to Liverpool FC.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was tested in the dying moments of a tense Champions League group stage match against Napoli, a game the English club was leading 1-0 at the time.

The Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik found himself in front of goal in the last moments and tested Alisson with a predator's shot from a near point-blank range, but the Brazilian shot-stopper got a limb in the way and somehow blocked the shot.

Had Milik's strike gone in, Napoli would have equalised 1-1 and consequently taken Liverpool's place in the next round of the competition, thereby dumping the Reds into Europe's secondary — and less lucrative — tournament, the Europa League.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said that "the save was unbelievable," according to The Guardian.

But Alisson did what he was brought in to do at Liverpool — frustrate the team's opponents, keep a clean sheet, and make a return on the £65 million ($82 million) investment the club made when it bought him in a then-world record transfer for a goalkeeper in July, 2018.

Alisson is doing just that, as that one save alone means Liverpool will be $10 million better off this season. This is because the club will earn €9.5 million ($10.8 million) in prize money for participating in the first Champions League knockout round in February and March, next year.

Had the team got dumped into the Europa League, it would have earned a paltry €500,000 ($570,000) by participating in the first knockout round, next year.

So, regardless of whether Liverpool wins or loses its Champions League knockout round fixtures in 2019, it will be $10.2 million better off — all because of Alisson's last-minute heroics.