Alisson, once the most expensive goalkeeper ever, pulled off a last-gasp save worth $10 million

Liverpool's Alisson is paying back his record transfer fee, having produced a save in the Champions League that is already worth millions.

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker's save is worth millions to the club. play

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker's save is worth millions to the club.

(Reuters)

  • Alisson Becker made himself a Liverpool FC hero on Tuesday when he produced a last-gasp save that retained his team's 1-0 lead.
  • Had Alisson fumbled the shot, then Napoli would have equalized in the crucial UEFA Champions League group-stage match and taken Liverpool's place in the next round of the competition.
  • The Champions League is a lucrative tournament, and Liverpool's involvement in the next round, regardless of whether it wins or loses, is already worth an astonishing $10.8 million in UEFA revenue.
Alisson Becker's save on Tuesday is already worth millions to Liverpool FC.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was tested in the dying moments of a tense Champions League group-stage match against Napoli, a game the English club was leading 1-0 at the time.

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik found himself in front of goal in the last moments and tested Alisson with a predator's shot from a near point-blank range, but the Brazilian shot-stopper got a limb in the way and somehow blocked the shot.

Had Milik's strike gone in, Napoli would have equalized 1-1 and consequently taken Liverpool's place in the next round of the competition, thereby dumping the Reds into Europe's secondary — and less lucrative — tournament, the Europa League.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk called the save "unbelievable," according to The Guardian.

Watch it again right here:

Or here if you are in a different region:

But Alisson did what he was brought in to do at Liverpool — frustrate the team's opponents, keep a clean sheet, and make a return on the £65 million ($82 million) investment the club made when it bought him in a then-world-record transfer for a goalkeeper in July.

Alisson is doing just that, as that one save made Liverpool more than $10 million — the club will earn €9.5 million ($10.8 million) in prize money for participating in the first Champions League knockout round in February and March.

Had the team got dumped into the Europa League, it would have earned a paltry €500,000 ($570,000) by participating in the first knockout round next year.

So regardless of whether Liverpool wins or loses its Champions League knockout-round fixtures in 2019, it will be more than $10 million better off — largely because of Alisson's last-minute heroics.

