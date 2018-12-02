Alabama quarterback who was benched in last year's title game was thrown in the SEC Championship and scored 2 touchdowns in 10 minutes to lead a wild comeback

Jalen Hurts got a measure of redemption on Saturday, replacing the injured Tua Tagovialoa and scoring two touchdowns to lead Alabama to the SEC title over Georgia.
Alabama junior quarterback Jalen Hurts on Saturday led the Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win over Georgia in a wild comeback for the SEC Championship.
Hurts was famously replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during last year's college football championship, and Tagovailoa led Alabama to a big comeback over Georgia.
This year, there was a highly publicized quarterback competition coming into the year, with Tagovailoa winning the job and leading Alabama to a 12-0 record this season. With 36 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a 70% completion rate, Tagovailoa came into the game as the Heisman Trophy favorite.
However, on Saturday, Tagovailoa left the game with an injury while Alabama trailed Georgia, 28-21. With 10:33, on 3rd-and-12, Hurts was inserted into the game by head coach Nick Saban. Hurts promptly threw for a first down, then, 12 plays later, threw a touchdown to even up the game.
After Georgia's drive stalled out on a fake punt on 4th-and-11, Hurts and the Crimson Tide took over again with 2:59 remaining. Hurts eventually led Alabama downfield, then took the ball himself and ran in the go-ahead touchdown. It ended up being the game-winning score.
Hurts was supportive of Tagovailoa last season when Tagovailoa led Alabama to win in the championship game. This year, he got a measure of redemption.
On Saturday, Tagovailoa was supportive, saying: "I am really happy for Jalen. I'm happy that he had a chance here, and everyone on the team knew he could do what he did."
After the game, Saban nearly choked up discussing Hurts, saying: "I'm so proud of this guy for what he's done this year, I can't even tell you."