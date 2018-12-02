Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Alabama quarterback who was benched in last year's title game was thrown in the SEC Championship and scored 2 touchdowns in 10 minutes to lead a wild comeback

Sports Alabama quarterback who was benched in last year's title game was thrown in the SEC Championship and scored 2 touchdowns in 10 minutes to lead a wild comeback

Jalen Hurts got a measure of redemption on Saturday, replacing the injured Tua Tagovialoa and scoring two touchdowns to lead Alabama to the SEC title over Georgia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
jalen hurts play

jalen hurts

(John Amis/AP)

  • Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
  • Hurts replaced Tua Tagovailoa, this year's Heisman-favorite and Alabama's starting quarterback, in the fourth quarter after Tagovailoa left with an injury.
  • Hurts threw one touchdown and ran in the go-ahead touchdown in a 10-minute span.
  • Hurts was replaced by Tagovailoa in last year's college football championship.

Alabama junior quarterback Jalen Hurts on Saturday led the Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win over Georgia in a wild comeback for the SEC Championship.

Hurts was famously replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during last year's college football championship, and Tagovailoa led Alabama to a big comeback over Georgia.

This year, there was a highly publicized quarterback competition coming into the year, with Tagovailoa winning the job and leading Alabama to a 12-0 record this season. With 36 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a 70% completion rate, Tagovailoa came into the game as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

However, on Saturday, Tagovailoa left the game with an injury while Alabama trailed Georgia, 28-21. With 10:33, on 3rd-and-12, Hurts was inserted into the game by head coach Nick Saban. Hurts promptly threw for a first down, then, 12 plays later, threw a touchdown to even up the game.

After Georgia's drive stalled out on a fake punt on 4th-and-11, Hurts and the Crimson Tide took over again with 2:59 remaining. Hurts eventually led Alabama downfield, then took the ball himself and ran in the go-ahead touchdown. It ended up being the game-winning score.

Hurts was supportive of Tagovailoa last season when Tagovailoa led Alabama to win in the championship game. This year, he got a measure of redemption.

Read more: Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts had a gracious response when asked about the backup quarterback replacing him and leading the team to the championship win

On Saturday, Tagovailoa was supportive, saying: "I am really happy for Jalen. I'm happy that he had a chance here, and everyone on the team knew he could do what he did."

After the game, Saban nearly choked up discussing Hurts, saying: "I'm so proud of this guy for what he's done this year, I can't even tell you."

Top 3

1 Sports Kansas City Chiefs release star running back Kareem Hunt saying...bullet
2 Sports Luka Doncic, the 19-year-old Slovenian wunderkind who...bullet
3 Sports Nigeria's Super Falcons to play South Africa in AWCON final,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Bayern Munich's Croatian coach Niko Kovac says the belief is starting to return to his team after their 2-1 win at Werder Bremen as Serge Gnabry scored both goals for the visitors.
Football Belief returning as Bayern climb to third in Bundesliga
The Steelers, Giants, and Colts are some of our best bets to cover the spread this weekend.
Sports NFL Week 13 betting guide and our best bets for the Westgate SuperContest
Lucas Vazquez after scoring Real Madrid's second in their convincing win over Valencia
Football Madrid back to winning ways under Solari after Valencia victory
Thierry Henry consoled his players at the end of a defeat to Montpellier that he said was a disaster
Football Henry laments Monaco's 'fear of winning' after latest loss
X
Advertisement