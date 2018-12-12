news

Africa seems to be well-represented in England’s top flight in the 2018/2019 football season as Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang both lead the goalscoring chart and the race to the golden boot.

Arsenal forward Aubameyang has had a brilliant start to his first full season in England as he has racked up 10 goals to propel the Gunners to within reach of the league leaders as Unai Emery’s impact is being felt on the squad. Salah has had a slow start to the season but has seen a return to his best lately and has also racked up 10 goals while also scoring the goal that put Liverpool through to the next round of the Champions League.

The top 10 highest goalscorers in the Premier League at the moment are: