Formula 1 is currently in talks to hold a race in Morocco, according to commercial boss Sean Bratches.

The last grand prix to be staged in Morocco was in 1958, when Stirling Moss won in Casablanca.

The last time a F1 race was held in Africa was the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is set to come back to Africa after nearly three decades of missing in action.

Formula 1 is currently in talks to hold a race in Morocco, according to commercial boss Sean Bratches.

If the talks proves successful and the event comes off, it would be the first time a F1 race is held Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

"We race on five continents and the last habitable continent that we don't race in is Africa," BBC sport reported Bratches as saying.

"We have proactively been approached by Morocco and Marrakech to take a grand prix there. There is a high degree of interest."

Bratches said it was "really important" for F1's owner Liberty Media to have a race in Africa and that they were also looking at a race in South Africa "in the short term".

Next year will see the first Vietnamese Grand Prix in the south-east Asian country's capital Hanoi, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the historic Zandvoort track returns to the calendar for the first time since 1985.

The all-electric Formula E championship already holds an event in Morocco - a street race in Marrakech.

The last grand prix to be staged in Morocco was in 1958, when Stirling Moss won in Casablanca.