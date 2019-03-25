In this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, some countries made history by qualifying while other countries failed to make the cut for the games.

Burundi, Madagascar, and Mauritania created history by qualifying for their first-ever AFCON.

Meanwhile, 2012 champions Zambia failed to secure.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon, Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo and 2013 finalist Burkina Faso failed to qualify too.

Below is the list of the countries qualified for Afcon 2019

Ghana – The senior national team of Ghana have qualified for the eighth straight time. The Black Stars will be hoping to end their 37-year-wait for the title in Egypt.

Egypt – The Pharaohs secured a spot after finishing second behind Tunisia. Egypt is the host nation for the tournament.

Madagascar – Madagascar qualified after a 1-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea in early October.

Burundi – This is Burundi’s first time at the Afcon. They qualified after a 1-1 draw with Gabon on Saturday.

Tunisia – Tunisia topped their group. They were ahead of Egypt by 2 points.

Senegal – Senegal secured an early qualification with 1-0 victory over Sudan in Khartoum in October.

Mauritania – This is the first time Mauritania is qualifying to the tournament. In November, they qualified after the secured a 2-1 win over Botswana.

Angola – Angola clinched a place in Egypt with a 1-0 win over hosts Botswana on Friday to finish top of Group I.

Cameroon – The defending champions qualified on the final match day after beating Comoros 3-0 in Yaounde.

Ivory Coast – Ivory Coast qualified in November after sharing the spoils with Guinea in Conakry.

Nigeria – Nigeria sealed its place after Moses Simon scored a last-minute goal over Seychelles to qualify as leaders of Group E.

Uganda – The Cranes sealed qualification with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in November.

Mali – Mali completed their campaign unbeaten.

Guinea – Guinea topped Group H. They finished a point above Ivory Coast.

DR Congo – Cedric Bakambu's goal on Sunday made it possible for DR Congo to qualify for Egypt instead of Liberia.

Zimbabwe – A 2-0 win over Congo made Zimbabwe finish top of Group G ahead of DR Congo.

Tanzania – Tanzania beat rivals Uganda 3-0 in Dar es Salaam on Sunday to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1980.

Kenya – The Harambee Stars finished second behind Ghana in the qualifiers.

Namibia – Namibia, qualified in second place in Group K ahead of Mozambique on the head-to-head results between the two countries.

Benin – Benin qualified for the first time since 2010. They beat Togo to qualify.

South Africa – The last spot for Afcon 2019 was secured by South Africa. Bafana Bafana qualified after a 2-1 win over Libya in Tunisia on Sunday.

Guinea-Bissau – Guinea-Bissau topped in Group K after a 2-2 draw at home with Mozambique.

Algeria – Algeria topped Group D with 11 points to qualify for the finals.

Morocco – A 2-0 win over Cameroon made Morocco qualify in November.