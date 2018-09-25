A ton of NBA stars switched teams this summer — here they are in their new uniforms

news
The NBA season is just around the corner, and after another wild offseason, there will be a ton of familiar faces on new teams.
While LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers is all anybody seems to want to talk about, there were plenty of other big names that switched teams this summer. All of those players met with the media this week. In most cases, they wore their new uniforms for the first time, and in many of the cases, the sight was jarring.
Here is a look at all the stars in their new duds, as well as a few of the more notable rookies.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James was signed as a free agent. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
DeAndre Jordan, Dallas Mavericks
DeAndre Jordan (6, with Dirk Nowitzki) was signed as a free agent. (Jim Cowsert/AP)
DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors
DeMarcus Cousins (0, with his new Warriors teammates) was signed as a free agent (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard was acquired in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. (Toronto Raptors)
Isaiah Thomas, Denver Nuggets
Isaiah Thomas was signed as a free agent. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Tony Parker, Charlotte Hornets
Tony Parker was signed as a free agent. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets
Carmelo Anthony was signed as a free agent. (David J. Phillip/AP)
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Dončić was the third pick in the draft. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks
Vince Carter was signed as a free agent. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image)
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks.
Brook Lopez was signed as a free agent. (Morry Gash/AP)
Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers
Rajon Rondo was signed as a free agent. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr was the fourth pick in the draft. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Lance Stephenson, Los Angeles Lakers
Lance Stephenson was signed as a free agent. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers
JaVale McGee was signed as a free agent. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Grayson Allen, Utah Jazz
Grayson Allen was the 21st pick in the draft. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Jeremy Lin, Atlanta Hawks
Jeremy Lin was acquired in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton was the first pick in the draft. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Dwight Howard, Washington Wizards
Dwight Howard was signed as a free agent. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs
DeMar DeRozan was acquired in a trade from the Toronto Raptors. (Darren Abate/AP)
Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings
Marvin Bagley III was the second pick in the draft. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Marcin Gortat, Los Angeles Clippers
Marcin Gortat was acquired in a trade from the Washington Wizards. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Elfrid Payton, New Orleans Pelicans
Elfrid Payton was signed as a free agent. (Matthew Hinton/AP)
Kevin Knox, New York Knicks
Kevin Knox was the ninth pick in the draft. (New York Knicks)
Trevor Ariza, Phoenix Suns
Trevor Ariza was signed as a free agent. (Matt York/AP)
Tyreke Evans, Indiana Pacers
Tyreke Evans was signed as a free agent. (Indiana Pacers)
Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder was acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Wilson Chandler, Philadelphia 76ers
Wilson Chandler was acquired in a trade from the Denver Nuggets. (Chris Szagola/AP)
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young was the fifth pick in the draft. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
