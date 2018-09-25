Pulse.ng logo
A ton of NBA stars switched teams this summer — here they are in their new uniforms

A bunch of NBA stars posed for photos in their new uniforms. play

(AP; Getty Images)

The NBA season is just around the corner, and after another wild offseason, there will be a ton of familiar faces on new teams.

While LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers is all anybody seems to want to talk about, there were plenty of other big names that switched teams this summer. All of those players met with the media this week. In most cases, they wore their new uniforms for the first time, and in many of the cases, the sight was jarring.

Here is a look at all the stars in their new duds, as well as a few of the more notable rookies.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)


DeAndre Jordan, Dallas Mavericks

(Jim Cowsert/AP)


DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)


Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

(Toronto Raptors)


Isaiah Thomas, Denver Nuggets

(Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)


Tony Parker, Charlotte Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)


Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets

(David J. Phillip/AP)


Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)


Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image)


Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks.

(Morry Gash/AP)


Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers

(Harry How/Getty Images)


Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies

(Elsa/Getty Images)


Lance Stephenson, Los Angeles Lakers

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)


JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers

(Harry How/Getty Images)


Grayson Allen, Utah Jazz

(Elsa/Getty Images)


Jeremy Lin, Atlanta Hawks

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)


Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

(Elsa/Getty Images)


Dwight Howard, Washington Wizards

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)


DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

(Darren Abate/AP)


Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

(Elsa/Getty Images)


Marcin Gortat, Los Angeles Clippers

(Mark J. Terrill/AP)


Elfrid Payton, New Orleans Pelicans

(Matthew Hinton/AP)


Kevin Knox, New York Knicks

(New York Knicks)


Trevor Ariza, Phoenix Suns

(Matt York/AP)


Tyreke Evans, Indiana Pacers

(Indiana Pacers)


Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City Thunder

(Cooper Neill/Getty Images)


Wilson Chandler, Philadelphia 76ers

(Chris Szagola/AP)


Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)


(Rob Carr/Getty)

