A soccer match in Argentina was interrupted when a dog invaded the pitch and made a goal-line save like a good boy

Juventud Unida, a soccer team in Argentina's third division, was denied a certain goal when a dog invaded the pitch to make an incredible save.

  Published: , Refreshed:
  • A dog invaded a soccer pitch in Argentina on Sunday and used the point of his nose to deny a team a certain goal.
  • Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychúa capitalized on a goalkeeping error to pump a shot at an open goal, but out of nowhere, a dog ran across the goal-line to provide an incredible save.
  • Juventud Unida is next in action on Saturday, but it is not yet clear whether the dog has done enough to warrant a place in the starting line-up.

Everyone's heard of the former United States national soccer team goalkeeper Tim Howard, but have you ever seen the quick-thinking South American mutt Tim Bow-wow-ard in action?

The good boy invaded a soccer match in Argentina and used the point of his nose to dink the ball away from the goal-line, denying Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychúa a certain goal in the team's 3-0 win over division three opponent Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo on Sunday.

It all started when the Defensores goalkeeper tried to clear the ball away from his penalty box but his kick ricocheted off of a Juventud player.

Another Juventud forward capitalized on the free ball and pumped a shot toward the goal. It looked certain to cross the line but boom, out of nowhere, Bow-wow-ard sprung into action and produced an incredible save.

Sound too weird to be true? Watch the footage yourself:

Adam Hurrey, a soccer reporter for the British broadsheet The Telegraph, tweeted that it was, in truth, a comfortable save for the canine to make.

"People saying what a good save this is: it's a good height for a dog, the sort of stop you'd expect a canine of its quality to make, quite comfortable in the end."

Juventud Unida is next in action on Saturday, December 8 but it is not yet clear whether the dog has done enough to warrant a place in the starting line-up.

