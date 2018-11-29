Pulse.ng logo
A 9-year-old Warriors fan got Stephen Curry and Under Armour to make his shoes available for girls

A young Warriors fan reached out to Stephen Curry to ask why his shoes weren't available for girls, and he responded with a hand-written letter.

A young Warriors fan reached out to Stephen Curry to ask why his shoes didn't come in sizes for girls, and he responded with a hand-written letter. play

A young Warriors fan reached out to Stephen Curry to ask why his shoes didn't come in sizes for girls, and he responded with a hand-written letter.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

  • Riley Morrison, a young Golden State Warriors fan, wrote a letter to Stephen Curry asking why his shoes were only listed in the boys section.
  • After the letter was shared over Twitter and Instagram, Curry responded with a letter of his own, saying that he was working to fix the issue.
  • Under Armour quickly changed the branding on the Curry 5's to "grade school," and Curry invited Morrison to spend International Women's Day with him.


Nine-year-old Riley Morrison just wanted some Stephen Curry shoes, but there was a problem.

With her season beginning soon, she was in need of a new pair of basketball shoes, and as a big fan of Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, wanted to pick up a pair of Curry 5's. But after visiting the Under Armour website, Morrison discovered that the Curry 5's were only listed in the boys section.

Undeterred, Morrison took action, writing a letter to Curry to explain her situation.

"I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp," Morrison wrote. "I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this, because girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too."

The letter was shared on Instagram by her father and would go on to be shared through a variety of social channels by others hoping that Riley would catch Curry's attention.

Eventually, it did, and Curry responded with a letter of his own.

"I appreciate your concern and have spent the past 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue," Curry wrote in a public note posted to his Twitter page. "Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this now!"

It didn't take long for Curry to make good on his word. On Thursday, the Curry 5's are now listed as "grade school" for younger fans.

Curry also told Morrison he'd be sending her a pair of the Curry 5's and that she'd be one of the first people to get his newest shoe, the Curry 6. He also invited Morrison to celebrate International Women's Day with him in March.

In addition to being one of the best basketball players on the planet, Curry has been a vocal advocate for issues regarding women's rights, emphasizing the need for pay equity and writing about raising his two daughters in a piece for The Players' Tribune.

Read more: Three years after authoring one of the greatest seasons in NBA history, Stephen Curry has somehow gotten better and the league should be terrified

While it might seem like a simple adjustment to the branding of his shoes, with his quick response to Morrison's letter, Curry showed once again that these are issues he takes seriously.

