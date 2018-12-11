Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A 15-year-old dubbed 'Japan's Messi' scored a Barcelona-style goal for Real Madrid's under-16 team

Sports A 15-year-old dubbed 'Japan's Messi' scored a Barcelona-style goal for Real Madrid's under-16 team

Takuhiro 'Pipi' Nakai, also known as 'Japan's Messi,' scored a goal for Real Madrid's under-16 team that would have made Lionel Messi purr.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan's Messi at Real Madrid play

Japan's Messi at Real Madrid

(Twitter / Cantera Real Madrid)

Takuhiro "Pipi" Nakai scored an outrageous goal for Real Madrid under-16's on Friday, furthering his comparisons to the FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Nakai has been playing for Real Madrid's youth teams since he was nine years old and is renowned for a vision and intelligence that belies his age (he only turned 15 in October).

His footwork, which arguably explains why he's called the "Japanese Messi," is irresistible, and he has an uncanny ability to bamboozle defenders with a sharp turn of pace with the ball at his feet.

Read more: An 18-year-old soccer player's transfer value has risen over 800% in 3 months because he's playing like the 'new Neymar'

That is exactly how he got himself on the scoresheet on December 7. With his back to the goal, Nakai evaded two defenders with a flick of the football, saw a space to the right of the goalkeeper, and casually lifted the ball into the goal with a mature finish.

You can watch the goal right here (the first in this highlight package):

Nikai's goal was the only one scored in the game, as Real Madrid's Cadete A team beat Celta 1-0.

Top 3

1 Sports Dolphins pull off stunning upset over Patriots with last-second...bullet
2 Sports Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season came crashing down...bullet
3 Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Bobby Wagner fg block
Sports Seahawks Bobby Wagner pulled off an epic field goal block against Vikings, but NFL rules say it should have never happened
Yaya Toure only played five times for Olympiakos
Football Yaya Toure leaves Olympiakos after playing only five matches
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season.
Sports The season is already over for 14 NFL teams and 5 are in a race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
Pep Guardiola has hailed Raheem Sterling after the racism row that marred Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea
Football Guardiola praises 'incredible' Sterling for confronting racism
X
Advertisement