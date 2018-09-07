7 important college football games to watch this weekend

news

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and that means another Saturday of non-stop action.

Like most weekends in the fall, there is no shortage of games to choose from. But even though most teams have only played one game, we already have a sense of which teams are in the playoff hunt and which games are the most important.

This week we have two top-25 matchups, three contenders going on the road against good opponents, a big-name coach looking to rebound, and one in-state rivalry with a silly trophy on the line.

Here are the college football games to watch this weekend.

UCLA @ No. 6 Oklahoma

Network and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. ET

Records: UCLA (0-1), OU (1-0)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Oklahoma (7)

Why it is important: Two things can happen in this game: 1) The Bruins rebound from an embarrassing Week 1 loss at home to Cincinnati in Chip Kelly's first game and show they are on the right track with a competitive performance; or 2) The Sooners prove that their offensive and defensive dominance over FAU — they led 56-0 in the third quarter — was not a fluke or a product of FAU being less than people expected. Either way, we are going to learn a lot about these two teams in this game.

No. 3 Georgia @ No. 24 South Carolina

Network and Time: CBS, 3:30 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 1-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Georgia (3)

Why it is important: It seems that experts are split on whether or not Georgia is in the same class as Alabama and Clemson or if they are just the best of the rest. They get their first chance to lay claim to the former this weekend as they go on the road for their SEC opener against an improved Gamecocks team. Last season, South Carolina played Georgia tough in Athens, falling, 24-10, in a game that was close in the second half. It was the fewest points Georgia scored at home all season.

Iowa State @ Iowa

Network and Time: Fox, 5:00 p.m. ET

Records: Iowa (1-0), Iowa State (0-0)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Both teams are unranked.

Why it is important: If you enjoy in-state rivalry games and silly trophies, this is a sneaky good one this weekend as they battle for the CyHawk Trophy. Iowa has won three in a row in the rivalry, including a 44-41 overtime win a year ago. More importantly, from a national perspective, every few years the Hawkeyes sneak into the national picture with a strong season. 2018 could be one of those years, after Iowa woke up in the second half of their Week 1, 33-7 win over Northern Illinois. Meanwhile, Iowa State is not a contender in the Big 12, but they are scrappy enough that they will be a factor in who does win the conference.

No. 2 Clemson @ Texas A&M

Network and Time: ESPN, 7:00 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 1-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Clemson (2)

Why it is important: Clemson is a 12-point favorite in this matchup, but we also know that the Tigers are good for one mid-season slip-up against an inferior opponent. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies may not be a lesser-enough opponent for Clemson to overlook, but if they are going to lose one in the regular season, this could be the one. This is also the first measuring stick for Jimbo in his first season in College Station. Nobody will be shocked if this game is close in the fourth quarter.

No. 13 Penn State @ Pitt

Network and Time: ABC, 8:00 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 1-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Penn State (13)

Why it is important: Penn State needs to be impressive in Week 2 after barely surviving FCS-side Appalachian State at home in Week 1. Not only did the Nittany Lions need overtime to win, but they also blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and needed a last-minute touchdown and an App State missed-field goal at the buzzer just to get to OT. And don't sleep on Pitt. This is the team that shocked Clemson in 2016 and played Penn State tough in Happy Valley last year after falling behind early. Playoff buzz could disappear for the Nittany Lions if they struggle again.

No. 17 USC @ No. 10 Stanford

Network and Time: Fox, 8:30 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 1-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: USC (15), Stanford (16)

Why it is important: This is a game that could be a Pac-12 championship game preview if Washington doesn't rebound from their Week 1 loss to Auburn. Both teams had similar Week 1 results: they each struggled in the first half against lesser opponents and then found their footing in the second half. For USC, it is the first big test for true-freshman QB JT Daniels. For Stanford, they need more from Heisman candidate running back Bryce Love, who had just 29 yards against San Diego State.

No. 15 Michigan State @ Arizona State

Network and Time: ESPN, 10:45 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 1-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Michigan State (14)

Why it is important: Michigan State is another Big Ten school that had a close call in Week 1. The Spartans trailed Utah State with five minutes to go, and it could have been worse if not for a last-minute touchdown in the first half that seemed to take a little steam out of their opponent's sails to start the second half. Michigan State has a tough stretch of B1G opponents coming up in a few weeks. It would be easy for them to overlook a scrappy Pac-12 foe in Week 2. And if a Herm Edwards team is going to be anything, it is going to be scrappy.

Now check out all the new uniforms this season.