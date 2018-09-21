Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

7 games to watch in college football this weekend

Sports 7 games to watch in college football this weekend

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Week 4 of the college football season is here, and that means another Saturday of non-stop action.

Like most weekends in the fall, there is no shortage of games to choose from. But even though it is still early in the season, we already have a sense of which teams are in the playoff hunt and which games are the most important.

This week we have five ranked teams on the road and two head-t0-head matchups of Top-25 teams. All the games have playoff implications.

Here are the can't-miss college football games to watch this weekend.

(2) Georgia @ Missouri

(2) Georgia @ Missouri play

(2) Georgia @ Missouri

(Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Network and Time: ESPN, 12:00 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 3-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Georgia (2)

Why it is important: Georgia looked to be on Alabama's level until the Tide went into Oxford and laid 62 points on a good Ole Miss team. Meanwhile, you always worry at this time of year when a highly ranked team goes on the road against a decent opponent. Sometimes the Madden computer decides today is not your day no matter how good you are.



(8) Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

(8) Notre Dame @ Wake Forest play

(8) Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Network and Time: ABC, 12:00 p.m. ET

Records: Notre Dame (3-0), Wake Forest (2-1)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Notre Dame (8)

Why it is important: The Irish are in danger of starting the season 4-0 and losing respect among those who matter. This is the second-straight week where Notre Dame needs not only a win but a convincing win. Inferior opponents have given them too much trouble early on.



(22) Texas A&M @ (1) Alabama

(22) Texas A&amp;M @ (1) Alabama play

(22) Texas A&M @ (1) Alabama

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Network and Time: CBS, 3:30 p.m. ET

Records: Texas A&M (2-1), Alabama (3-0)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Texas A&M (20), Alabama (1)

Why it is important: Keep in mind, A&M gave Clemson a tough game already this season. Of course, that wasn't Alabama, and it wasn't on the road. Still, Jimbo Fisher is a former Nick Saban assistant, and eventually one of those apples is going take down the tree.



(3) Clemson @ Georgia Tech

(3) Clemson @ Georgia Tech play

(3) Clemson @ Georgia Tech

(Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Network and Time: ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET

Records: Clemson (3-0), Georgia Tech (2-1)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Clemson (3)

Why it is important: The win over Texas A&M was close, but that never felt like Clemson's inevitable hiccup. A&M was too good to overlook. Rather, if Clemson is going to lose one in the regular season, this feels like a more likely matchup. Georgia Tech's offense is like a knuckleball. It is bad just often enough to keep them from ever being great, but when it is on, nobody can stop it.



(17) TCU @ Texas

(17) TCU @ Texas play

(17) TCU @ Texas

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Network and Time: Fox, 4:30 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 2-1

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Both unranked

Why it is important: TCU's loss to Ohio State wasn't an elimination match, but they can't afford any more slip-ups. Meanwhile, Texas looked as good in the final three quarters against USC as they have in a long time. This is a loser-go-home game in both the Big 12 and the playoff hunt.



(7) Stanford @ (20) Oregon

(7) Stanford @ (20) Oregon play

(7) Stanford @ (20) Oregon

(Linda A. Cicero/Stanford University/Facebook)

Network and Time: ABC, 8:00 p.m. ET

Records: Both teams are 3-0

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Stanford (10)

Why it is important: Stanford is the better team, and if everything else were equal, the committee is probably taking them in the playoff. But if you are a non-partisan Pac-12 fan, maybe you are rooting for Oregon in this game. Their schedule is easier moving forward and might have a better shot at running the table.



(18) Wisconsin @ Iowa

(18) Wisconsin @ Iowa play

(18) Wisconsin @ Iowa

(Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Network and Time: Fox, 8:30 p.m. ET

Records: Wisconsin (2-1), Iowa (3-0)

CFB Playoff Power Rankings: Wisconsin (19), Iowa (18)

Why it is important: This has looked like a potential stumbling block for Wisconsin for a few weeks now and some will think it is even more now after the Badgers' loss to BYU. But Iowa might have been in a better position to pull the upset if Wisconsin hadn't had the wake-up call. Either way, the winner of this game will have a huge leg up on getting to the Big Ten title game.



Now check out the rest of the playoff power ranking

Now check out the rest of the playoff power ranking play

Now check out the rest of the playoff power ranking

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

College Football Playoff Power Ranking — Where the contenders stand after 3 weeks



Top 3

1 Sports An Australian football club has issued a grovelling apology after...bullet
2 Sports 16 pictures show North Korea's grand performance at the Mass...bullet
3 Sports 23 facts about Eliud Kipchoge, the new world record holder...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

NBA 2K19 (Lebron James)
Sports How Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' could foretell the revival of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry in the NBA
Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide have covered in every game so far this season, but face their toughest test yet this week.
Sports Our 7 best bets for Week 4 of the college football season
The punishment was originally handed down in August 2018 following scenes of mob violence ahead of a Europa League home game against CSKA Moscow in March (pictured)
Football Lyon appeal after UEFA upholds Champions League stadium ban
null
Sports University of Georgia's $63 million stadium upgrade includes a new locker room, a lounge for recruits, and shows how swanky football facilities have become
X
Advertisement