6-foot-7 heavyweight Deontay Wilder says he'd 'sign up' if he could get pregnant, carry a child, and give birth as a man

news

Heavyweight Deontay Wilder, a father of seven, wants to experience pregnancy and childbirth as a man.

The six-foot-seven athlete is one of the world's most feared boxers with a terrifying record of 40 wins from 40 fights, 39 of which have come by knockout.

But the WBC heavyweight champion is revealing a softer side, opening up about fatherhood, his eldest daughter's health problems, and his desire to be a pregnant dad.

Deontay Wilder has said he would "sign up" if a procedure was ever invented that would allow him to get pregnant, carry a child, and give birth as a man.

Wilder is a six-foot-seven heavyweight who has knocked out every single opponent he has ever faced in a boxing ring.

A WBC champion, Wilder defends his iconic green and gold belt on Saturday December 1 when he takes on a resurgent Tyson Fury in a battle of big men, as Fury stands at six-foot-nine.

Because of his terrifying ability to poleaxe an opponent in a split-second, Wilder has cultivated an image as "the baddest man on the planet."

And that badman, a father to six children with his former wife Jessica Scales-Wilder and stepdad to his current partner Telli Swift's child, wants "to experience what women go through."

In an interview with The Telegraph, Wilder said: "If they ever invent something that will allow a man to carry a child, I want to sign up for it. I really do. I would say to my girl: 'Let’s have a baby, and I’ll carry it.' I would love to experience what women go through to bring life into this world."

He added: "That’s why women are the most powerful thing on the earth. When we’ve got people who bleed for seven days every month… come on, man!"

He added that he feels like "the mother goose" in his family.

"I kiss my kids six or seven times a day. They are all individuals. I love them."

Wilder is motivated by his eldest daughter

Wilder has previously told ESPN that one of the greatest influences on his prizefighting career and the success he has enjoyed is his eldest daughter Naieya Wilder (above).

Naieya was born in 2005 with spina bifida, a condition where an unborn baby's spine and spinal cord don't develop properly. Wilder was told that she may never walk.

According to ESPN, when Wilder heard his ex-wife was pregnant, he quickly dropped out of college where he was a promising athlete. He then worked in the restaurant business at IHOP and Red Lobster, and maintained his athleticism by going to a local gym where he eventually trained as a boxer.

The rest is history. Naieya confounded the doctors by walking after five surgeries as a baby, and Wilder — a bronze medallist at the 2008 Olympic Games — is looking to confound critics by extending his unbeaten run this weekend.

It is rare for fighters to preserve undefeated records and after a decade in professional sports, Wilder is yet to lose. Only Tyson Fury stands in his way when the two fighters collide at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend.

"Naieya's been through so much and it’s motivation," he told The Telegraph. "If she can go through the suffering, the heartaches, and the pain, then what I do is easy."

He added: "This is the time — the biggest fight of my career. This is the one. This is the one that solidifies my name, especially here in America. America got a great man, America got a badman in boxing."

But this badman, Wilder says, has "a great heart."