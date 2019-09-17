Fans across the globe are set to witness some mouth-watering fixtures.

Interestingly, some Ghanaian players are privileged to play in the season’s league.

Here are 5 Ghanaian players who will feature in the UEFA Champions League

1. Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder or defender for Italian club Inter Milan.

Since Inter Milan made it in this season UEFA Champions League, Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to be featured in the tournament.

Kwadwo Asamoah

Profile

He began his professional career with Italian club Udinese in 2008; his consistent performances earned him a transfer to Juventus in 2012, where, with his energy, versatility, and technical skills, he played a key role in helping the club to six consecutive Serie A titles between 2013 and 2018, among other titles, although his appearances at the club were limited by injuries during his later seasons.

Kwadwo joined Inter in 2018. At the international level, he has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and two FIFA World Cups.

Asamoah was awarded CAF Most Promising African Player in 2010 and named Ghana Player of the Year twice consecutively for 2012 and 2013.

In 2013, Asamoah was ranked as the 27th best footballer in the world by Bloomberg.

2. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Spanish club, Atlético Madrid.

His team has been grouped with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow and he is expected to be featured in the competition.

Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid

Profile

He signed a contract with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.

Thomas was loaned to RCD Mallorca, freshly relegated to the second level. He later joined the La Liga side UD Almería also in a temporary deal.

His team was named the UEFA Champions League runner-up: 2015–16.

He helped his team to win the UEFA Europa League: 2017 and the UEFA Super Cup: 2018

3. Richmond Boakye

Richmond is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade is group with Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Tottenham in this season’s UEFA Champions League and Richmond is expected to be featured in the team’s matches.

Richmond Boakye

Profile

Boakye spent the 2009–10 Serie A season, playing in the Campionato Nazionale Primavera for the Ligurian club.

He eventually signed by reigning Serie A champions Juventus F.C. on a co-ownership deal from Genoa in July 2012.

Chelsea and their coach Antonio Conte had scouted him closely throughout the 2017-18 winter transfer window

4. Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru is a Ghanaian football player who plays for FC Red Bull Salzburg.

FC Red Bull Salzburg is grouped with Genk, Liverpool and Napoli and Majeedis expected to be featured in his team’s matches.

Majeed Ashimeru

Profile

He began his football career from a small club team which is Strong Tower F/C (Ghana).

He made his First Capital Plus Premier League debut for West African Football Academy on 20 March 2016 in a game against Liberty Professionals FC.

5. Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

Since Genk qualified to play this season’s UEFA Champions League, Joseph Paintsil expected to be featured in his team’s matches.

Joseph Paintsil

Profile

Joseph played Tema Youth (Ghana) in 2016–2017.

Before he joined his current team, he joined Ferencváros, a professional football club based in Ferencváros, Budapest, Hungary.