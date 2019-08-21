On Wednesday, President Museveni boarded the presidential jet and headed for Angola for a quadripartite summit, whose top agenda is to normalise the frosty relations between Kampala and Kigali.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame are expected to sign an agreement to end the hostility.

The two were hosted by President João Lourenço of Angola who extended the invitation and has been leading negotiations between the two countries.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame who currently don’t see eye to eye have decided to give talks another try to ease tensions between the two neighbours.

On Wednesday, President Museveni boarded the presidential jet and headed for Angola for a quadripartite summit, whose top agenda is to normalise the frosty relations between Kampala and Kigali.

The two were hosted by President João Lourenço of Angola who extended the invitation and has been leading negotiations between the two countries.

President Kagame and Museveni are expected to sign an agreement to end the hostility. The three heads of state will be joined by President Félix Tshisekedi of D.R. Congo and President Sassou Nguesso of Republic of the Congo.

President Museveni later tweeted that the two countries have agreed on a raft of issues to improve the political and economic relations between our countries.

Last month, at a similar conference in Angola, the Rwanda and Uganda leaders promised to seek ways to resolve their differences, which have gone on for over two years now.

Business came to a standstill early this year when Rwanda closed the main border crossing point with Uganda at Katuna, following a culmination of accusations and counter-accusations of espionage and security breaches between the two states.