You won't be able to look at these military training photos without getting sweaty palms

The photo above shows Master Sgt. Pairoj Prasansai, a Royal Thai Marine and jungle survival training instructor, holding a radiated rat snake during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018.

Allied Marines from the US, South Korea, Thailand, and other countries, learned how to drink snake blood and eat other reptiles and bugs during the jungle survival training aspect of the exercise.

Even when not in the midst of battle or conflict, US service members often find themselves in stressful and strange situations.

Here are 9 more such situations.

Crawling through a tiny tube.

Army firefighters train to rescue troops who are trapped in tight spaces.

Dangling from a helicopter in the air.

Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction is a method to insert or recover troops from areas where helicopters and other planes can't land.

Getting kicked in the groin.

The German army infantry combatives course is a new program at Fort Benning, where soldiers learn "armed and unarmed striking combos, primary and secondary weapon transitions, knife defenses and transitions, and close-quarter battle training," and more, according to the Army.

Jumping out of airplanes and opening the chutes at low altitudes.

Guardian Angels are a team of "Combat Rescue Officers, Pararescuemen [or PJs], Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialists," according to the Air Force.

They conduct high altitude, low opening jumps like this to rescue and recover downed aircrews from hostile or otherwise unreachable areas.

Getting sprayed in the face with pepper spray.

All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC, or pepper spray, when they first arrive at their units.

Floating in dirty water.

Jungle warfare training at Camp Gonsalves, where this picture was taken, provides Marines with experience in fighting in dense jungle environments.

Or wading through water under barbed wire.

The Quigley Assault Course is part of Marine Corps Base Quantico's Officer Candidates Course. Officers who finish the OCS are commissioned as second lieutenants.

Remaining still as a snake crawls over you.

"Our snipers are trained to remain perfectly still for hours on end when in position and remain invisible to enemies and even wildlife," the Alabama National Guard wrote in the caption of this photo on Facebook in April.

Getting choked while your fellow Marine executes a knife strike on your neck.

The two Marines engaged in this exercise to gain experience in close quarters combat knife techniques, according to the Marine Corps.