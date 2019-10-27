Scott Warren (USA), Co-founder & President of Generation Citizen, to deliver a keynote address at the third edition of Young & Emerging Leaders Conference in Lagos.

Young & Emerging Leaders Conference is an initiative of the Foundation for Leadership, Good Citizenship, and Community Development.

The event seeks to lead conversations between today’s leaders and tomorrow’s leaders.

Young Nigerians And Governance (YNAG) - a leadership development and youth advocacy group - is currently receiving nominations from young people between ages 21 – 35 years old for the third edition of the Young & Emerging Leaders Conference.

Adetunji Adeniran, the Chief Executive of YNAG™, in a chat with Business Insider SSA, admonishes young people irrespective of their background and party affiliations to take advantage of the knowledge and network of young.

He said the conference is one of such events where young people can learn and prepare to take in governance.

“We believe that all young people have the right to an education that prepares them to participate in our democracy,” Adeniran said.

Call for Nomination

The 2019 edition will be exploring opportunities for young people to participate in politics at local levels of governance and provide supports to run successful political campaigns.

This 3rd edition holds in Lagos as follows;

Date: December 07, 2019

Venue: Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Keynote speeches:

Scott Warren (USA), Co-founder & President of Generation Citizen, an American-based movement that works to ensure every student in the United States at all levels receives an effective action civics education, which provides them with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate in the country’s politics

Asiwaju Seun Fakorede, Honorable Commissioner for Youths & Sports, Oyo State.

Confirmed Speakers and panellists:

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, People’s Democratic Party;

Folawiyo Olajoku Kareem, All Progressive Congress;

Bello Shagari, President of National Youth Council of Nigeria

Jude Feranmi of To Build A Nation;

Atiku Nofisa, Founder & Author, Girls Just Want To Run Project

Ife Sarumi, Founder, My Voice My Future Initiative

Opeyemi Oriniowo, Development Practitioner.

Interested delegates should visit www.bit.ly/ynag2019 to seek nominations.