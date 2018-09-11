Woodward book: Trump refused to use a joke from Gary Cohn about the border wall being delayed

President Donald Trump refused to use a joke from Gary Cohn that poked fun at the president's penchant for putting his own name on large real estate developments. The anecdote is another example from Bob Woodward's new book "Fear" describing the fraught relationship between Cohn and Trump.
As a real-estate developer, President Donald Trump developed a penchant for adding the Trump name to his most prominent buildings. But as president, Trump rejected a joke poking fun at the habit that was suggested by his then-top economic adviser.
According to veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," Cohn suggested a joke for a speech at the Gridiron Club in March 2018.
Cohn's joke used Trump's habit as an explanation for delays in building the proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.
"We've made enormous progress on the wall," the joke went, according to Woodward. "All the drawings are done. All the excavating's done. All the engineering is done. The only thing we've been stumbling with is we haven't been able to figure out how to stretch the word 'Trump' over 1,200 miles."
Trump "wouldn't use" the joke, Woodward said.
The joke suggestion is one of many points of tension between Cohn and Trump detailed in Woodward's book:
Business Insider obtained a copy of the book, which is being published by Simon & Schuster and was released on Tuesday.
Im response to the Woodward's explosive book, the White House has attacked the journalist and called the book "nothing more than fabricated stories."
