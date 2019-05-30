Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will receive N26.18 million ($73,000) per annum as take-home pay.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse investigates the official remuneration document for government officials prepared by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Some of the allowances for political office holders include hardship allowance, Consistency allowance, accommodation allowance, furniture, duty tour allowance (per night), motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will receive N26.18 million ($73,000) per annum as take-home pay, according to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The pay includes Hardship and Consistency allowances as set out in the RMAFC document seen by Business Insider SSA by Pulse.

The two leaders were sworn in for another four years in office on Wednesday, May 29 as Africa’s most populous nation marked 20 years of steady democratic rule.

Facebook/Femi Adesina

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse investigates the official remuneration document for government officials prepared by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The remuneration document includes salaries and allowances of President, Vice President, and the State Governors as well as their deputies, Chief of Staff, legislative and judicial arms of government.

For the office of the President, President Muhammadu Buhari will receive a total package of N1.17 million monthly including hardship allowance, Consistency allowance, and basic salary.

A further analysis puts the president's basic monthly salary at N292,892, Hardship allowance at N146,446 per month and Consistency allowance (250% of basic salary) at N732, 230 per month.

For the office of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will receive N1.01 million as monthly take-home pay, including allowances as set for the office of the president.

He is also entitled to N126,315 monthly as hardship allowance and N631, 577 monthly as Consistency allowance.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse further check shows that Executive governor and deputy governor of a state will receive N649,000 and N616,000/month respectively.

Their payslips also include hardship and consistency allowances.

Other allowances for the top political office holders are accommodation allowance, furniture, duty tour allowance (per night), motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance. The amounts for each these allowances are to be provided outside the official revenue mobilisation allocation framework.