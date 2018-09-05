Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

What it looks like inside Brett Kavanaugh's raucous confirmation hearing, filled with loud protesters and testy senators

Politics What it looks like inside Brett Kavanaugh's raucous confirmation hearing, filled with loud protesters and testy senators

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing on his nomination for the Supreme Court before the Senate Judiciary Committee got off to a rocky start on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters aimed to derail the proceedings and began shouting moments into the hearing.

  • Published:
Over 20 protesters were arrested at Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing over his nomination for the Supreme Court on Tuesday. play

Over 20 protesters were arrested at Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing over his nomination for the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing got off to a rocky start on Tuesday.

Before the Senate Judiciary Committee proceedings even began, a group of women wearing costumes in the style of the hit TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" silently protested outside of the hearing room.

Their demonstration was to highlight their concerns over Kavanaugh's stance on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Dozens of protesters were also present inside the hearing and made their opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination quite clear, shouting over Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley as he attempted to get the ball rolling.

Here's how the day unfolded:

Kavanaugh's nomination is being widely opposed over concerns he would undermine abortion rights.

Kavanaugh's nomination is being widely opposed over concerns he would undermine abortion rights. play

Kavanaugh's nomination is being widely opposed over concerns he would undermine abortion rights.

(Jim Bourg/Reuters)


Kavanaugh's judicial record suggests he opposes Roe v. Wade, which has been a point of concern for many since President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court in July.

Dozens of protesters interrupted Kavanaugh's hearing on Tuesday, expressing their support for abortion rights. play

Dozens of protesters interrupted Kavanaugh's hearing on Tuesday, expressing their support for abortion rights.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


The hearing had barely begun when protesters began shouting for Senators to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination.

The hearing had barely begun when protesters began shouting for Senators to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination. play

The hearing had barely begun when protesters began shouting for Senators to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


Protesters shouted, "Senators, we demand you vote no," during the hearing.

Protesters shouted, "Senators, we demand you vote no," during the hearing. play

Protesters shouted, "Senators, we demand you vote no," during the hearing.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


"This should be an impeachment proceeding and not a confirmation hearing," another protester was heard shouting.

"This should be an impeachment proceeding and not a confirmation hearing," another protester was heard shouting. play

"This should be an impeachment proceeding and not a confirmation hearing," another protester was heard shouting.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


Most of the protesters appeared to be women.

Most of the protesters appeared to be women. play

Most of the protesters appeared to be women.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


But there were also some male protesters in attendance.

But there were also some male protesters in attendance. play

But there were also some male protesters in attendance.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)


Kavanaugh sat in silence and stared straight ahead as Capitol Police dragged protesters out of the room.

Kavanaugh sat in silence and stared straight ahead as Capitol Police dragged protesters out of the room. play

Kavanaugh sat in silence and stared straight ahead as Capitol Police dragged protesters out of the room.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)


At least 22 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, including one person in a wheelchair.

At least 22 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, including one person in a wheelchair. play

At least 22 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, including one person in a wheelchair.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Source: The Hill



The protesters were reportedly charged with disorderly conduct.

The protesters were reportedly charged with disorderly conduct. play

The protesters were reportedly charged with disorderly conduct.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


The Women's March said "hundreds of women" were "prepared to get arrested" at the hearing to keep Kavanaugh from getting confirmed.

The Women's March said "hundreds of women" were "prepared to get arrested" at the hearing to keep Kavanaugh from getting confirmed. play

The Women's March said "hundreds of women" were "prepared to get arrested" at the hearing to keep Kavanaugh from getting confirmed.

(Women's March/Twitter)

Source: Women's March/Twitter



Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch became visibly perturbed by the demonstrators during the hearing and at one point referred to one of the women as a "loudmouth" and called for her to be removed.

Sen. Orrin Hatch is on the left. play

Sen. Orrin Hatch is on the left.

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)


Republican Sen. Ted Cruz apologized to Kavanaugh and his daughters, who were present for the hearing, for having to "endure the political circus of this morning." Kavanaugh's daughters subsequently left the hearing, but had reportedly planned to do so.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz apologized to Kavanaugh and his daughters, who were present for the hearing, for having to "endure the political circus of this morning." Kavanaugh's daughters subsequently left the hearing, but had reportedly planned to do so. play

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz apologized to Kavanaugh and his daughters, who were present for the hearing, for having to "endure the political circus of this morning." Kavanaugh's daughters subsequently left the hearing, but had reportedly planned to do so.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


Meanwhile, Senate Democrats on the panel staged their own protest of sorts, calling for the hearing to be adjourned after contending they hadn't been given ample time to review documents on Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats on the panel staged their own protest of sorts, calling for the hearing to be adjourned after contending they hadn't been given ample time to review documents on Kavanaugh. play

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats on the panel staged their own protest of sorts, calling for the hearing to be adjourned after contending they hadn't been given ample time to review documents on Kavanaugh.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


Democrats also called for unreleased documents to be provided for review, repeatedly saying Republicans have only made 4% of the hundreds of thousands of documents on Kavanaugh's record public.

Democrats also called for unreleased documents to be provided for review, repeatedly saying Republicans have only made 4% of the hundreds of thousands of documents on Kavanaugh's record public. play

Democrats also called for unreleased documents to be provided for review, repeatedly saying Republicans have only made 4% of the hundreds of thousands of documents on Kavanaugh's record public.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Source: Kamala Harris/Twitter



Grassley, who grew visibly frustrated at both the protesters and his Democratic colleagues, dismissed the motion for the hearing to be adjourned.

Grassley, who grew visibly frustrated at both the protesters and his Democratic colleagues, dismissed the motion for the hearing to be adjourned. play

Grassley, who grew visibly frustrated at both the protesters and his Democratic colleagues, dismissed the motion for the hearing to be adjourned.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings are expected to last all week.

Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 4, 2018. play

Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 4, 2018.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


Top 3

1 Politics John McCain was finally laid to rest next to his best friend at...bullet
2 Politics Russia is getting ready for war games with 300,000 troops —...bullet
3 Politics The UK is ready to help Nigeria fight corruption and lift...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 4, 2018.
Politics Here's where Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh likely stands on controversial issues
A Dutch helicopter participates in NATO's Dynamic Mongoose anti-submarine exercise in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, May 4, 2015.
Politics The Navy thinks Russian subs are a growing threat to Europe, and it's mounting a full-court press to counter them
Mike Flynn Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump Steve Bannon Reince Priebus
Politics Ivanka Trump and Steve Bannon reportedly clashed over proper White House protocol, and she told him 'I'm not a staffer! ... I'm the first daughter'
Jalaluddin Haqqani
Politics The Taliban leader responsible for the kidnappings of Bowe Bergdahl and reporter David Rohde is dead