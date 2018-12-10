Pulse.ng logo
Watch Russia's elite Spetsnaz operators train by drop-kicking the windshields of cars

In one clip, a Spetsnaz operator jumps over the hood and drop kicks the windshield before firing into the car.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spetsnaz Soldiers play

Spetsnaz Soldiers

(Ilya Naymushin / Reuters)

  • Russia state-owned media outlet RT tweeted an odd video on Saturday of Russia's elite Spetsnaz operators training.
  • The video shows Spetsnaz operators drop-kicking the windshields of cars and performing other acrobatic maneuvers.

Russia state-owned media outlet RT tweeted an odd video on Saturday of Russia's elite Spetsnaz operators drop-kicking the windshields of cars.

The video starts with Spetsnaz military police operators riding on and jumping off the top of an armored personnel carrier with text on screen reading "ROUTINE TRAINING OF RUSSIA'S SPETSNAZ" before it cuts to one operator doing a martial arts kip up and then kicking another operator in the chest.

It then shows Spetsnaz operators storming a car as another operator jumps over the hood, drop-kicking the windshield.

Watch the video below:

More acrobatic maneuvers are displayed in the video before another Spetsnaz operator again jumps over the hood of a car and drop-kicks the windshield before firing his side arm into the car.

It's rather unclear why troops or police officers wouldn't just fire into the windshield instead of drop kicking the windshield before firing into it.

