Watch how the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush honored the late president, who was a World War II Navy pilot

news

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

Bush lived a life of service that started with a career in naval aviation.

In January 2009, the US Navy commissioned aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to honor the former president's military career, including his service in World War II.

On Tuesday, the crew honored their ship's namesake with a candlelight vigil on the flight deck.

Former President and World War II veteran George H.W. Bush died Friday evening at the age of 94.

The former president dedicated much of his life to serving his country, beginning in 1942 when he joined the armed forces. He was the youngest aviator to serve during World War II, during which he flew 58 combat missions and was once shot down by a Japanese plane. He

Read more: Here is the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush in photos

In January 2009, the US Navy commissioned aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in his honor.

Following his death, the crew of the aircraft carrier honored their ship's namesake with a candlelight vigil. Watch the time-lapse video of the ceremony: