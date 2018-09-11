Pulse.ng logo
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping made Russian pancakes with caviar, and the photos are incredible

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping cooked up some traditional Russian pancakes at an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia on Tuesday. The pair ate their blini topped with caviar, washed down with vodka shots. See the photos for yourself.

It was a meal fit for a Tsar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took a break from meetings on Tuesday to show off their cooking skills.

While attending an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, Putin and Xi donned blue aprons to cook up some traditional Russian pancakes, called blini.

After making a short stack, the pair ate their blini topped with caviar and washed it down with shots of vodka. See the photos for yourself:

The two world leaders whipped up pancakes at the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday. Both countries are notorious for spreading positive propaganda about their leaders.

Source: New York Post



It was the second time the pair have cooked together. When Putin visited China in June, he learned how to make dumplings, which Xi then tasted.

The bake-off took place on "Far East Street," reportedly a showcase of the region's cultural and economic achievements on the sidelines of the forum.

The bake-off took place on "Far East Street," reportedly a showcase of the region's cultural and economic achievements on the sidelines of the forum.

Putin and Xi had multiple types of caviar to choose from to top their blini.

Putin and Xi had multiple types of caviar to choose from to top their blini.

While caviar is most commonly associated with Russian cuisine, China has actually become the world's largest producer of the expensive fish eggs.

Sources: Bloomberg, Caviar Star



Xi has forged a strong relationship with Putin since he became president of China in 2012.

Xi has forged a strong relationship with Putin since he became president of China in 2012.

In fact, Xi's first foreign trip was to visit Russia in March of 2013. Two years later, Xi and his wife were guests of honor at the Moscow Victory Day Parade.

Sources: The New York Times, AP



The forum also came as Russia and China held huge military drills in Siberia.

The forum also came as Russia and China held huge military drills in Siberia.

Experts say the cozy display was meant to send a message to the west.

Experts say the cozy display was meant to send a message to the west.

Alexander Gabuev, chairman of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, told the Washington Post that Xi and Putin are "trying to signal" that "if the United States pushes too far, we are going to move closer to each other."

Source: Washington Post



At the forum, Xi said that China and Russia's "friendship was getting stronger all the time."

At the forum, Xi said that China and Russia's "friendship was getting stronger all the time."

