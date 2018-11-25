Pulse.ng logo
US shuts down portion of Mexico border as groups of migrants clashed with authorities and reportedly stormed port of entry

Authorities clashed with migrants Sunday after a group estimated to number in the hundreds stormed a US port of entry.

  • Published:
Migrant caravan play

Migrant caravan

(John Moore/Getty Images)

  • Authorities clashed with groups that are believed to be from the Central American migrant caravan Sunday after a group estimated to be in the hundreds stormed a US port of entry.
  • Migrants walked from a makeshift shelter in Tijuana, Mexico to head to San Ysidro, the largest port of entry on the southern US border.

Authorities clashed with members of a migrant caravan after a group estimated to be in the hundreds stormed a US port of entry, according to video and photos posted to social media from journalists on the ground.

The migrants left a makeshift shelter in Tijuana to head for San Ysidro, the largest port of entry on the southern US border.

After police blocked a bridge, migrants crossed the Tijuana River on foot before approaching the port.

Authorities closed the port of entry after the clash, and several tweets from US Customs and Border Protection said pedestrian and vehicle traffic was suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

