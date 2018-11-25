US shuts down portion of Mexico border as groups of migrants clashed with authorities and reportedly stormed port of entry

news

Authorities clashed with groups that are believed to be from the Central American migrant caravan Sunday after a group estimated to be in the hundreds stormed a US port of entry.

Migrants walked from a makeshift shelter in Tijuana, Mexico to head to San Ysidro, the largest port of entry on the southern US border.

After police blocked a bridge, migrants crossed the Tijuana River on foot before approaching the port.

Authorities closed the port of entry after the clash, and several tweets from US Customs and Border Protection said pedestrian and vehicle traffic was suspended.

