In a statement issued on Thursday and posted on its website, the embassy said terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.

“The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers.” part of the statement read.

Kenyan security forces guard the US embassy in Nairobi. AFP

The embassy has urged its citizens to exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area.

“If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency.”

