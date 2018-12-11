Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

US companies forked over a record amount in tariffs in October — $6.2 billion! — because of Trump's trade war

Politics US companies forked over a record amount in tariffs in October — $6.2 billion! — because of Trump's trade war

US companies are paying more in tariffs than at any point in history as President Donald Trump's trade war starts to take its toll.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

  • US companies are paying more than ever before in tariff duties: $6.2 billion in October. The October tariff collections represented a 104% jump from October 2017.
  • The sudden spike came because of President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and Chinese goods.
  • US companies paid $2.2 billion more to import goods subject to Trump's tariffs in October.
  • The costs are causing major disruptions for American companies, including investment delays and layoffs.

The cost of President Donald Trump's trade war is starting to soar.

Trump has cheered billions "pouring into the coffers of the USA," but new data shows companies' costs starting to reach new records:

  • In October, US companies paid $6.2 billion in tariffs, up from $4.4 billion this past September and $3.1 billion in October 2017.
  • That's a 104% year-over-year increase, despite just a 13% jump in the value of imports, according to data compiled by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a pro-free-trade group, and the research firm The Trade Partnership.

The total payments in October is the largest monthly tariff collection amount in history, according to the groups.

Read more: Trump is losing the trade war with China based on his favorite report card, and it's probably going to keep getting worse

Tariff rates have been higher in the past, especially when duties were the primary source of government funds before the income tax was created in 1913. But inflation means the nominal value of the tariff collections today is much higher.

Trump's trade war is causing the amount in tariffs collected by the US Treasury to grow. play

Trump's trade war is causing the amount in tariffs collected by the US Treasury to grow.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and nearly $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are clearly having an effect, the data showed:

  • Tariff collections on steel hit $446 million in October, and aluminum tariffs collected $134 million, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland.
  • Since the steel and aluminum tariffs kicked off in May, US firms have paid $3.1 billion to import the metals.

October also marked the first month that Trump's 10% tariff on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese goods went into effect, adding onto 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that were imposed back in July. The new round caused a marked jump in tariff collections on those goods.

  • Before the tariffs being imposed, companies paid $0.4 billion a month to import the same goods, which jumped to $2.6 billion in October.
  • That means Trump's tariffs cost US firms $2.2 billion in additional costs in October alone and $4 billion more since China tariffs were first imposed in July.
  • In sum, US companies paid $7.4 billion more in tariffs as a result of Trump's trade war since the first tariffs went into place in May, and the amount is steadily increasing.
The cost to import goods subject to Trump's tariffs is skyrocketing. play

The cost to import goods subject to Trump's tariffs is skyrocketing.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

For his part, Trump has cheered the amount of money coming into the Treasury, tweeting about the collections as part of a trade tirade on Tuesday.

"We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN," he said.

Read more: We just got a new sign that the pain from Trump's trade war is getting worse, and it's spreading to even more businesses like restaurants

But despite the president's proclamations, most economists warn that these costs are mostly being borne by American companies. In turn, a growing number of firms are reporting a delay in investments, slower pace of hiring, and even cost cuts such as layoffs. If cost increases continue, US companies have warned, consumer prices could also start to rise.

If that were to happen, or if Trump were to go through with threats to place tariffs on imported cars or more Chinese goods, the costs could eventually become a drag on US GDP growth.

Top 3

1 Politics Here's what you missed this weekend: Trump says Kelly's out,...bullet
2 Politics More than 1,300 were arrested and dozens injured after...bullet
3 Politics 'We can do better': The Navy's newest fleet commander says...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union from the mid-1920's until his death in 1953. He was known as one of the most brutal authoritarian leaders in modern history. John Kasich thinks there are similarities between Stalin and current Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has embraced in much warmer terms.
Politics 5 of the most controversial choices for TIME Person of the Year
John Kelly, Trump's second chief of staff, will leave his position at the end of the year.
Politics Who's next? Here are 9 potential replacements for John Kelly
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner.
Politics Jared Kushner reportedly gave the Saudi crown prince advice on how to 'weather the storm' after Jamal Khashoggi's killing
Spetsnaz Soldiers
Politics Watch Russia's elite Spetsnaz operators train by drop-kicking the windshields of cars
X
Advertisement