Nigerians identify unemployment, crime, and insecurity as the top issues affecting the country in 2019.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states this in its latest report on Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends.

On the list of pressing issues, corruption dropped to 5th position while health care and housing followed unemployment and insecurity.

This is contained in Nigeria’s statistical office’s second report titled, “Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends,” as Experienced by the Population (DECEMBER 2019) in collaboration with The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and UK Aid.

According to the report, citizens considered crime and insecurity as the most important problem affecting the country.

Majority of the citizens in Northern Nigeria, as much as 27% (North-West) think that crime and insecurity are the number one problem facing the country. The zone is largely experiencing activities of the Boko Haram.

Further analysis of the report showed that corruption has moved down the list from 3rd to 5th position, while there has been a sharp increase in the level of public concern about security and health issues.

“Around 9% of Nigerians considered corruption to be the most important problem facing their country, a decrease of more than a third since the 14% recorded in the 2016 survey”, the report states.

Health care and housing followed unemployment and insecurity of the list issues affecting the country this year.