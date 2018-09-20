Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

UK, France scramble fighter jets to meet massive fleet of Russian nuclear bombers near Scotland

Politics UK, France scramble fighter jets to meet massive fleet of Russian nuclear bombers near Scotland

Ultimately the Russian bombers turned away and the European jets returned home. The Russian bombers did not appear to enter UK airspace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia Tu-160 bomber play

Russia Tu-160 bomber
  • The UK and France scrambled fighter jets to respond to a massive fleet of Russian nuclear bombers that approached Scotland on Thursday.
  • The fleet included three Tu-160 supersonic bombers and three Tu-95 propeller driven bombers with refueling tankers along for the long-distance haul.
  • The European jets confronted the Russian bombers in the North Sea and they changed course.
  • Russia regularly probes the airspace of other countries with nuclear-capable bombers.

The UK and France scrambled fighter jets to respond to a massive fleet of Russian nuclear bombers that approached Scotland on Thursday.

Military flight radar trackers spotted an unusually large number of Russian nuclear bombers taking off from bases in the country's east early on Thursday and tracked them as they flew above Scandinavia and down into North Sea towards the UK.

The fleet included three Tu-160 supersonic bombers and three Tu-95 propeller driven bombers with refueling tankers along for the long-distance haul.

UK and French jets flew out to greet the bombers. Business Insider observed flight radar trackers as the incident unfolded. Ultimately the Russian bombers turned away and the European jets returned home. The Russian bombers did not appear to enter UK airspace.

Typically the UK scrambles its own fighters to respond to potential breaches of airspace, so the inclusion of French jets may suggest some abnormality in the incident.

Together the six Russian bombers represent a massive array of air power. Both bombers can carry anti-ship and nuclear missiles in large enough numbers to punch a serious hole in UK or European defenses.

Russia regularly uses its bombers to probe the airspace of its neighbors and possibly gauge response time to aide in planning for potential future conflicts.

Top 3

1 Politics Son of Africa’s longest-serving president seized with $16m in...bullet
2 Politics Putin backs off Russia's threats against Israel, and calls...bullet
3 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rep. Ron DeSantis, Florida's Republican gubernatorial nominee.
Politics A donor to Florida's Republican gubernatorial candidate called Obama the N-word
Before it was the San Francisco Chronicle, this famous newspaper was called The Daily Dramatic Chronicle.
Politics 9 of the very first editions of famous American newspapers
theresa may donald tusk brexit chequers
Politics The EU tells Theresa May her Chequers Brexit plan 'will not work'
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a welcome ceremony in Pyongyang.
Politics Trump doesn't care if North Korea has nukes, as long as they're not pointed at the US
X
Advertisement