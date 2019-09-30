Mr. Serwanjja impressed judges with his eloquence and passion for telling African stories.

Ugandan investigative reporter and news anchor Solomon Serwanjja is the winner of the 2019 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Mr. Serwanjja impressed judges with not only with his eloquence and passion for telling African stories, but also with his commitment and bravery in uncovering what's in the public interest.

The news presenter at Uganda's NBS TV, where he hosts one of the channel's prime-time shows says he is keen to follow on the late Komla’s footsteps.

"Komla brought so much to the African narrative - his perspective was a breath of fresh air, as he believed Africa was rising and that the world needed to see the continent from a different angle," said Serwanjja.

He has also produced award-winning reports, including one for BBC's Africa Eye programme about the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

"His reports always struck a chord with me, and I feel the same passion for our continent that he demonstrated. I want to continue his legacy by telling stories that cast a spotlight not only on the critical challenges we face in Africa, but also the progress and successes that have been made."

Komla Dumor

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Mr. Serwanjja becomes the fifth winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and fellow Ugandan Nancy Kacungira.

As part of the prize, he will spend three months at the BBC in London and travel back to the continent to report on a story there.