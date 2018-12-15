Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's newest chief of staff called him a 'terrible human being' days before winning presidency

Politics Trump's newest chief of staff called him a 'terrible human being' days before winning presidency

Before the 2016 election, Mick Mulvaney called Trump a "terrible human being."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mick Mulvaney play

Mick Mulvaney

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • In 2016, Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's acting White House chief of staff, called then-presidential candidate Donald Trump "flawed" and said he was going to support him despite "the fact that I think he's a terrible human being."
  • The comments were made six days before the 2016 presidential election.

Footage of comments made by Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's pick for acting White House chief of staff, began circulating on the internet hours after the Office of Management and Budget director was selected to serve on an interim basis.

Six days before the 2016 presidential election, the former Republican representative debated against his Democratic opponent, Fran Person, for the state's 5th Congressional District in York, South Carolina, according to The State. Mulvaney addressed the crowd of around 80 people and appeared to be dissatisfied with presidential candidates from both parties.

"We have perhaps two of the most flawed human beings running for president in the history of the country," Mulvaney said of then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, in video footage found by The Daily Beast and The State. "Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump. I'm doing so as enthusiastically as I can given the fact that I think he's a terrible human being."

Mulvaney won the district with 59.2% of the vote, compared to Person's 38.7%.

Trump won the district with 58.4% of the vote, compared to Clinton's 36.4%.

In February 2017, he was confirmed by the Senate to lead the OMB; later in 2017 he was also appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Top 3

1 Politics CIA reportedly went into 'panic mode' when Trump appeared to...bullet
2 Politics Chuck Schumer just poked a huge hole in Trump's logic in the...bullet
3 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donald trump
Politics Democrats react with fury after federal judge rules that Obamacare is unconstitutional
President Donald Trump and members of his White House cabinet.
Politics Trump reportedly grew frustrated no one wanted to be his chief of staff before settling on Mick Mulvaney
Mick Mulvaney
Politics Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter.
Politics Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent a weekend at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic — and it cost taxpayers $58,000
X
Advertisement