Trump uses terror attack in France to call for Schumer and Pelosi to fund his border wall

President Donald Trump used a terror attack in France to call on Democrats to fund his desired wall along the US-Mexico border.

A gunman in Strasbourg, northeastern France killed two people, left one brain dead, and injured 13 near a Christmas market on Tuesday night.

Trump's comments come the morning after a heated debate with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office.

The president told the House Speaker-elect and the Democratic minority leader that he would be "proud" to shut down the government if they didn't help him fund the wall.

"Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!," Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

A gunman killed two people, left one brain dead, and injured 13 more in Strasbourg, northeastern France, on Tuesday night. French police have determined the attack was terrorism following an investigation.

French police had listed the suspected gunman as a potential terror threat, the Guardian reported, and witnessed said he shouted "Allah Akbar." After searching for the suspect all night, French authorities believe he might have fled the country.

Trump's comments come a day after a heated showdown between him, Pelosi, and Schumer in the Oval Office over his long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

Pelosi, the House Speaker-elect, and Schumer, the Senate minority leader, confronted Trump over his repeated false claims, urging him to have a "truthful" discussion.

At one point in his remarks, Trump boasted that "a lot of the wall is built" and that "it's been very effective," though only prototypes have been built so far. Pelosi urged him to have an "evidence-based conversation."

Pelosi last week shot down negotiations that would include funding for Trump's long-desired wall. She said that funding for the "immoral, ineffective, expensive" wall was off the table.

On Tuesday, Trump said he'd be "proud to shut down the government" if Democrats don't help him gain funding for the wall.

"I am proud to shut down the government for border security," he said.

"So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it – the last time you shut it down, it didn't work. I will take the mantle of shutting it down. And I'm going to shut it down for border security."