Trump to meet Putin one-on-one on the sidelines of the G20, Kremlin says

Russian media say the leaders will meet at a time when Moscow and Washington are increasingly at odds over nuclear and military matters.

trump putin helsinki play

trump putin helsinki

(Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, according to the Kremlin.
  • Russian media are saying that the leaders will discuss bilateral issues, at a time when Moscow and Washington appear increasingly at odds over nuclear and military matters.
  • Russia's navy recently launched a campaign that appears aimed at locking Ukraine out of the Sea of Azov, which feeds its valuable port cities in its east.
  • Ukraine's president has called for NATO to send warships to the Sea of Azov in response, saying that Putin wants to take over his whole country.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the Kremlin.

Russian media reported that the leaders will discuss bilateral issues at a time when Moscow and Washington appear increasingly at odds over nuclear and military matters.

Though Trump and Putin have exchanged kind words in the past, the Trump administration has taken a hard line against Russia.

Read more: New pictures show exactly how severely Russia damaged a Ukrainian boat and set off a crisis in the Black Sea

The US has long suspected Russia of violating a nuclear arms ban, which Trump threatened to withdraw from.

Over the weekend, Russia's navy fired on Ukraine's navy and seized their ships before blockading the Sea of Azov, a shared inland sea between the two countries.

The blockade has the effect of starving two valuable port cities in Ukraine, and Ukraine's president has called for NATO warships to break the blockade and said Putin has taken this course to take destabilize and take over his country.

Other live issues between the pair may include Russia's attempts to influence US elections, the war in Syria, oil production, and matters of nuclear cooperation or disarmament.

