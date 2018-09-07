Pulse.ng logo
Trump to his supporters at Montana rally: If I get impeached, 'it's your fault'

Some Democratic lawmakers have avoided fueling rumors of impeachment to avoid an energized Republican base ahead of the midterms.

  • President Donald Trump jokingly said in a speech that if he ever gets impeached, it would be because his supporters "didn't go out to vote."
  • "It's so ridiculous," Trump said as the audience laughed. "But we'll worry about that if it ever happens. But if it does happen it's your fault.
  • Some Democratic lawmakers of late have avoided publicly talking about impeachment ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched midterm election.

President Donald Trump jokingly said in a speech that if he ever gets impeached, it would be because his supporters "didn't go out to vote."

Trump began on Thursday night by embellishing some of his economic achievements as he spoke at a campaign rally in Billings, Montana.

"You look at the numbers at every category, it's great," Trump said. "We're doing a great job."

But, at one point, Trump took a turn and warned that if Democrats regain control in Congress, and if they were to move on impeachment proceedings, the blame would rest with his supporters.

"But we'll worry about that if it ever happens," Trump said. "But if it does happen it's your fault, because you didn't go out to vote."

"You didn't go out to vote, that's the only way it could happen."

Some Democratic lawmakers have avoided speaking publicly about impeachment of late ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched election. Instead, many have advocated for the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to continue unimpeded.

"If and when the information emerges about that, we'll see," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said in August, when asked about the possibility of impeaching Trump.

"It's not a priority on the agenda going forward unless something else comes forward," she said.

Democratic candidates are poised to flip a record number of Republican seats in the House this November. Observers have cast doubt on the future of the Republican majority.

Democratic candidates would need to secure 23 seats in order to take back the House.

