Trump suggests the US should form a state-run, global news network to counter CNN's 'unfair' coverage

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the US should form a state-run, global news network to counter what he called "unfair" coverage from CNN.

Trump said "something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!"

Trump has long feuded with CNN, which he's often described as "Fake News" and the "enemy of the people."

"While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition," Trump said via Twitter. "Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way."

The president added, "Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!"

The US already has government-funded news outlets such as Voice of America, but it's not as prominent or well-known as privately run outlets like CNN. Trump apparently wants to change that, though it's not clear how serious he was in this regard. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

Trump has long feuded with CNN, which he's often described as "Fake News" and the "enemy of the people." The president often tweets more positively about Fox News, and some seem to feel it's already a de facto state-run news in the US.

The concept of state-run news is controversial in democratic societies due to its association with authoritarian regimes and propaganda. In countries like North Korea and China, media is strictly controlled and monitored by the government.