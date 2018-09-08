Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump suggests Apple could pay 'ZERO tax' if the company makes 'products in the United States instead of China'

Politics Trump suggests Apple could pay 'ZERO tax' if the company makes 'products in the United States instead of China'

President Donald Trump tweeted that Apple should move its production process back to the US after the company complained about the president's looming tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump also suggested that the company could pay not taxes if it does move the manufacturing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tim Cook Donald Trump play

Tim Cook Donald Trump

(Getty)

  • President Donald Trump said Apple should move production of its products to the US from China because the company could pay "ZERO tax" in America.
  • The tweet comes after Apple warned that Trump's pending tariffs on Chinese goods were a tax on US consumers and would drive up the cost of some of its products.
  • "Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA," Trump said.

President Donald Trump suggested that Apple could face no taxes if the company moves its manufacturing process to the US from China.

"Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China - but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive," Trump tweeted Saturday. "Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA."

The tweet appears to be in response to a letter sent by Apple to the US Trade Representative on Friday. The company warned that many Apple products could increase in price if Trump implements a proposed round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Second, because all tariffs ultimately show up as a tax on U.S. consumers, they will increase the cost of Apple products that our customers have come to rely on in their daily lives," the company said in the letter.

Trump first threatened to impose the round of tariffs in July, and the move would be a drastic escalation of the trade war between the US and China. US companies have warned that the tariffs, which would cover a huge range of industrial and consumer goods, would cause costs to increase. In turn, those companies could be forced to raise prices or lay off workers to control costs.

Trump told reporters on Friday that the tariffs would "take place very soon."

Trump has long encouraged Apple to being the entirety of its production to the US, though many analysts believe that the cost to do so would be enormous. This is the first time, however, that Trump has suggested a considerable tax break for the company if their manufacturing is brought back onshore.

It is unclear whether Trump was suggesting that Apple would pay no tax at all if it moved manufacturing to the US or simply not pay the additional duties to import goods from China.

Apple also has a long history of working to lower its tax bill and the company is already reaping huge benefits from the recently-implemented GOP tax law.

Top 3

1 Politics A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana...bullet
2 Politics Fox News's Ed Henry claims without evidence that protesters...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria's capital city is experiencing earth tremor, and it...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rochelle Garza, the plaintiff in Garza vs. Hargan, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Politics 'Your decisions affect real people': the lawyer who represented an immigrant teen in her fight to get an abortion explains why she testified against Brett Kavanaugh
Paul Manafort
Politics Paul Manafort's lawyers have reportedly resumed talks of a possible plea deal ahead of his second trial
justin trudeau enrique pena nieto
Politics The former president of Mexico believes Canada forced Mexico to go it alone in the NAFTA fight with Trump
A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father in Pyongyang.
Politics Photos over 70 years show how North Korea's Kim family went from starving guerilla fighters to going toe-to-toe with Trump