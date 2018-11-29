Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump says Michael Cohen is a 'weak person' and 'liar' after president’s former lawyer offers bombshell revelations in court

Politics Trump says Michael Cohen is a 'weak person' and 'liar' after president’s former lawyer offers bombshell revelations in court

President Donald Trump on Thursday described Michael Cohen as a "weak person" and accused him of lying in court to get a reduced sentence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen and Donald Trump play

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump on Thursday described Michael Cohen as a "weak person" and accused him of lying in court to get a reduced sentence shortly after his former lawyer offered bombshell revelations in court.

  • Cohen on Thursday morning pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement in discussions to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

  • Court documents made public on Thursday said Cohen discussed the Trump Tower Moscow plan with the president and his family multiple times.

President Donald Trump on Thursday described Michael Cohen as a "weak person" and accused him of lying in court to get a reduced sentence, lashing out at his former lawyer after Cohen offered bombshell revelations in court.

"He’s a weak person. ... He's lying to get a reduced sentence," the president told reporters.

When asked why he would hire Cohen if he's an untrustworthy and weak person, Trump said "a long time ago, he did me a favor."

Cohen on Thursday morning pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow.

Read more: Michael Cohen reaches a new plea deal with Mueller and is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump

The developments came as Cohen entered a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading an investigation into Russian election interference. Cohen is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could implicate Trump as part of the new deal.

Court documents made public on Thursday said Cohen discussed the Trump Tower Moscow plan with the president and his family multiple times.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Trump says he may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over rising...bullet
3 Politics Inside a Ukrainian nationalist camp where kids are trained...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Canadian volunteers fighting for Finland on February 24, 1940.
Politics These 17 photos show Finland's brutally cold World War II battle with the Soviet Union
President Barack Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration on January 20, 2017.
Politics Trump's mockery of Obama for his response to Crimea backfires with a new Ukraine crisis
Michael Cohen
Politics Michael Cohen reaches a new plea deal with Mueller and will give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump
Blue Economy Kenya has joined forces with 6 countries that borders the Indian Ocean as it fights back to stop $100 million going down the drain annually
X
Advertisement