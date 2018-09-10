Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump says he'll 'write the real book' on his presidency after latest bombshells from Bob Woodward

Politics Trump says he'll 'write the real book' on his presidency after latest bombshells from Bob Woodward

President Donald Trump attacked author Bob Woodward's book exposing dozens of scandalous and contentious moments in his White House on Twitter on Monday, and in doing so teased that he might write a book of his own.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
donald trump art of the deal play

donald trump art of the deal

(Eric Schultz/AP)

  • President Donald Trump teased that he might write a book of his own about his presidency.
  • Trump's White House is reeling from Bob Woodward's well-sourced book detailing dysfunction and the brink of emergency in his administration.
  • Insider accounts of the Trump White House make a ton of money.

President Donald Trump attacked author Bob Woodward's book exposing dozens of scandalous and contentious moments in his White House on Twitter on Monday, and in doing so teased that he might write a book of his own.

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!" Trump tweeted.

While Woodward's book draws from hundreds of hours of tapes and contains many quotes from named officials who do not dispute the quotes, Trump has been the subject of less-than-credible writing before.

Omarosa Manigualt wrote a book about Trump that she herself went on to dispute within days of its publication.

Journalist Michael Wolff also wrote a book about Trump that furthered speculation throughout his career that he creates, rather than recalls conversations.

But indisputably, tell-alls from Trump insiders make a ton of money. The author of the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times that came from a "senior administration official" has already generated book deal offers of around $10 million.

Trump has already put out two books, "The Art of the Deal" and "Crippled America". Both books read like polemics that put forth Trump's philosophies and versions of events almost relentlessly.

Both books have sold exceptionally well.

Top 3

1 Politics A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana...bullet
2 Politics 7 surprising things you didn't know about North Koreabullet
3 Politics Here are 10 million-dollar projects in Africa funded by Chinabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Chief negotiator for the European Union Michel Barnier (C) greets British Prime Minster Theresa May on arrival at the Council of the European Union on the final day of the European Council leaders' summit on March 23, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
Politics The EU is preparing a big Brexit compromise to 'save Theresa' May
Politics Sudan's president sacks his entire 31-member cabinet, appoints new PM
A Russian police officer detains a teenager during rally protesting retirement age hikes in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.
Politics 800 Russians were arrested over protests against Putin raising the country's retirement age
paris stabbing
Politics Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in Paris