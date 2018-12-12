Trump says he would intercede with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou case if it's good for trade, security, according to report

news

President Donald Trump would intercede in the case of executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, if such an extraordinary step could secure a favorable trade deal with China, Reuters reports.

Huawei’s CFO Meng, the daughter of founder and chairman Ren Zhengfei was detained in Vancouver airport changing flights in on December 1, triggering an international incident that has unnerved markets and USA-China trade experts alike.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters, “Whatever’s good for this country, I would do.”

When asked if he would intervene with the Department of Justice in her case, the president indicated that he would if it led to a favorable outcome for national security interests and the signing of a trade deal with China.

"If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made – which is a very important thing – what’s good for national security – I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary," Trump said.

The US is still seeking the extradition of Meng, released today on bail, who has been accused by US prosecutors of fraud regarding deals in Iran in violation of US sanctions. She was arrested in Canada on December 1.

Reuters reports that the president acknowledged that the White House has been in contact with the Department of Justice regarding Meng.

Trump also said the White House has also spoken with Chinese officials on the matter, but did not elaborate who they are or who they were talking to within his administration.

"They have not called me yet. They are talking to my people. But they have not called me yet," he said when asked by Reuters if he has spoken to President Xi Jinping his Chinese counterpart regarding the case.