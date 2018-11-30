Trump says he will be 'very productive' at the G20 summit after report claimed he would rather stay at home

news

President Donald Trump said he would have a "very busy" and "very productive" two days at the G20 summit in Argentina this weekend.

His tweet comes as The Associated Press reported that he deliberately cut short his travel abroad because he liked to stay at home.

Others leaders arrived earlier and will likely stay for longer.

President Donald Trump said he would have a "very productive" 48 hours at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend after a report said he deliberately cut short his time abroad because he likes to stay home in his own bed.

Trump arrived in Argentina on Thursday night and tweeted that he had "a very busy two days planned."

He added that he "will be very productive!"

The tweet followed an Associated Press (AP) report that Trump packed in eight high-level meetings with world leaders during his 48 hours at the G20 summit this weekend.

Trump enjoys following his routine and sleeping in his own bed, the news agency reported.

According to the AP, Trump's schedule is so tight that a previously planned, one-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will turn into a "trilateral" meeting when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins them halfway.

Current and former White House officials told the AP that Trump had at time expressed his frustration about overseas travel, and they have cut short his trips to please him.

One of the focal points of Trump's flying visit will be a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

As Business Insider's Bob Bryan reports, the talk has the potential to alter the course of Trump's trade war with China, with huge ramifications for both economies.