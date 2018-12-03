Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump says he wants Michael Cohen to receive a 'full and complete sentence' and goes on raging tweetstorm about Mueller

Politics Trump says he wants Michael Cohen to receive a 'full and complete sentence' and goes on raging tweetstorm about Mueller

President Donald Trump on Monday said he believed Michael Cohen should serve a "full and complete sentence" over crimes to which he's pleaded guilty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen and Donald Trump play

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump on Monday said he believed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen should serve a "full and complete sentence" over crimes he's pleaded guilty to.
  • Trump claimed to have no connection to Cohen's crimes.
  • Last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress over his involvement in a plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he believed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen should serve a "full and complete sentence" over crimes to which he's pleaded guilty.

Trump also claimed to have no connection to his ex-attorney's crimes, despite statements from Cohen to the contrary.

"'Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.' You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence," Trump tweeted on Monday.

Read more: Michael Cohen's lawyers dropped a slew of intriguing bombshells about Trump in a new court filing

Last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress over his involvement in a plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow, claiming his dishonesty was motivated by his loyalty to the president and a desire to be consistent with his messaging. This came after a new plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who's leading an investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign's alleged collusion.

Cohen's legal team asked a federal judge to consider sparing prison time in relation to his guilty pleas.

Cohen in August pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and bank fraud, implicating Trump in relation to payments made to women with whom the president allegedly had affairs.

Trump has vehemently denied colluding with Russia and often refers to Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt."

The president on Monday continued his attacks on Mueller via Twitter.

Trump tweeted, "Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission!"

Mueller is a former FBI director and highly decorated US Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.

As Trump attacked Cohen and Mueller, he also celebrated his former campaign adviser Roger Stone for saying he would "never" testify against the president. Referencing Stone in a tweet, the president said it was "nice to know that some people still have 'guts!'"

Stone is also a central figure in Mueller's investigation, particularly in relation to his dubious links to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

Top 3

1 Politics Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to have a...bullet
2 Politics 'Good luck, guys': 17 Russian jets buzzed a British destroyer...bullet
3 Politics Here is the life and legacy of former President George H.W....bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The tie and socks former President George H.W. Bush will be buried in.
Politics George H.W. Bush, famous for his quirky socks, will be buried in a pair that commemorate his World War II service
george w bush george hw bush
Politics George W. Bush shares the 'profound' moment he shared with his father when he entered the Oval Office for the first time as president
Former US President George H.W. Bush tosses the coin for the Super Bowl as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017.
Politics Inside the 'storybook' marriage of Barbara and George H.W. Bush — who were married longer than any first couple, and still said 'I love you' every night
A US Air Force team moves a transfer case carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin at Dover Air Force Base on Friday. Sgt. Elchin was one of three US service members killed in an explosion on Wednesday in Afghanistan.
Politics The 25-year-old Air Force special operator killed by a bomb in Afghanistan is being remembered as a compassionate hero
X
Advertisement