Trump says Chief of Staff John Kelly is leaving the White House at the end of the year

Chief of Staff John Kelly is leaving the White House at the end of the year according to President Donald Trump.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Associated Press/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

  • President Donald Trump said Saturday that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is on his way out.
  • Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that Kelly will be leaving "at the end of the year" and he will announce his replacement in the next day or two.
  • Trump said last month he was considering several Cabinet changes, though he wouldn't say if Kelly was included in the positions he was questioning.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is on his way out of the administration.

Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn that Kelly will be leaving "at the end of the year" and he will announce his replacement in the next day or two.

Kelly's departure had been widely rumored to be the next after Trump abruptly requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation a day after the midterms.

In a Fox News interview last month, Trump railed against the rumors as "disgusting fake news" that reported the potential staff shakeup "like it's fiction," before saying he was considering up to five Cabinet changes.

"I have three or four or five positions that I'm thinking about," Trump said. "Of that, maybe it's going to end up being two. But I need flexibility."

Trump then praised Kelly and admitted that clashes with Kelly, most recently after the staff chief's office had neglected personnel requests from first lady Melania Trump's office, had worn on their relationship.

"We get along well," Trump said. "There are certain things I love that he does, and there are certain things I don't like that he does that aren't his strength."

Trump then admitted Kelly would most likely not be with the administration for the 2020 election.

"I haven't even thought about John in terms of this," he added. "But John at some point is going to want to move on."

