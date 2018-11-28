Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump retweets meme suggesting deputy AG Rod Rosenstein committed treason amid wild Twitter spree

Politics Trump retweets meme suggesting deputy AG Rod Rosenstein committed treason amid wild Twitter spree

President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted a meme suggesting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein committed treason.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein departs US District Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, after a hearing for retired Marine Gen. James Cartwright who was charged with making false statements during a federal investigation into a leak of classified information. play

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein departs US District Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, after a hearing for retired Marine Gen. James Cartwright who was charged with making false statements during a federal investigation into a leak of classified information.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

  • President Donald Trump had an active Wednesday morning on Twitter, which included retweeting a meme suggesting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein committed treason.
  • The meme also included other well-known figures associated with either the investigation into Russian election interference or the Democratic party.
  • Trump's relationship with Rosenstein has been a subject of great speculation given his ire over the deputy attorney general's role in appointing Mueller to run the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump had an active Wednesday morning on Twitter, which included retweeting a meme suggesting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein committed treason.

The meme also included other well-known figures associated with either the investigation into Russian election interference or the Democratic Party, such as special counsel Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama. It essentially calls for Trump's political opponents to be tried for treason, and by retweeting it the president seemingly offered his tacit endorsement.

Rosenstein is somewhat hard to see in the meme, but his inclusion is particularly notable given his ongoing, prominent role in the Trump administration.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

The meme incorrectly suggests that "Russia collusion is a proven lie." There is not currently any definitive proof the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but there's also an ongoing investigation into the matter.

null play

null

(Twitter)

Trump's relationship with Rosenstein has been a subject of great speculation given his ire over the deputy attorney general's role in appointing Mueller to run the Russia investigation.

The president recently elevated Matthew Whitaker — who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions — to acting attorney general. In the process, Trump controversially bypassed Rosenstein.

This comes not long after reports Trump wanted the Justice Department to prosecute his political foes, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. Both are featured in the meme the president retweeted on Wednesday.

Trump was reportedly warned by former White House counsel Don McGahn that pursuing the prosecution of Clinton or Comey could be grounds for impeachment.

Top 3

1 African Union An internal memo has unearthed unabated sex abuse at the...bullet
2 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
3 Politics Trump says he may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over rising...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donald trump
Politics Trump was shocked to learn his top military officer doesn't make millions — here's why generals make fractions of CEOs
John Magufuli Tanzanian president John Magufuli is now courting China after the West cut aid over gay rights
trump truck
Politics Trump's threat to impose a 'chicken tax' on cars could cause a major mess for the US economy
President Donald Trump with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Politics Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith narrow victory in Mississippi's Senate race could indicate a Democratic resurgence in the South
X
Advertisement