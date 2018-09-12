Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump reportedly thinks getting impeached after losing the midterms would help him win in 2020

Politics Trump reportedly thinks getting impeached after losing the midterms would help him win in 2020

Trump would try to play the victim card, according to Axios, and paint Democrats as having unfairly attacked him on accusations — so far unproven — of collusion and obstruction of justice accusations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump has reportedly woken up to the possibility of being ousted from office by angry Democrats, and thinks he can play the situation towards a big reelection in 2020.
  • Trump would try to play the victim card and paint Democrats as having unfairly attacked him over unproven claims of collusion and obstruction of justice accusations, according to Axios.
  • The news site said Trump thinks he can win that argument.
  • Trump previously had openly questioned whether the 2018 midterm elections even matter, but now he appears to be paying attention.

President Donald Trump has reportedly woken up to the possibility of being ousted from office by angry Democrats, and thinks he can play the situation towards a big reelection in 2020.

Trump would try to play the victim card and paint Democrats as having unfairly attacked him over as-of-yet unproven collusion and obstruction of justice accusations, Axios reported on Wednesday.

"He has repeated to folks that, if the Democrats impeach him, it would be a victory, politically, because it would be a complete overreach and he could exploit it and run against it in 2020," a source familiar with Trump's thinking on the upcoming midterms told Axios.

Trump previously had openly questioned whether the 2018 midterm elections, where Republicans stand to lose control of Congress, even mattered.

"Your vote in 2018 is every bit as important as your vote in 2016," Trump said in a teleprompter speech in May.

"Although I'm not sure I really believe that... I don't know who the hell wrote that line," he continued.

But in a speech in September, Trump's thinking on the midterms had shifted.

"If [impeachment] happens it's your fault because you didn't go out to vote," Trump told a crowd in Montana.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet
2 Politics These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the momentbullet
3 Politics Meet Zimbabwe’s youngest legislator, Joanah Mamombe who at...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria dismisses talk of a possible takeover of its economy by China over the bilateral loan
Politics Nigeria dismisses talk of a possible takeover of its economy by China over the bilateral loan
Kim Jong Un is watching out for President Donald Trump's next move.
Politics Kim Jong Un says the country has already taken steps towards denuclearization and is eyeing the US to make the next move
Photographs showing Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, two men accused of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal.
Politics Putin says there's 'nothing criminal' about the men the UK accused of trying to assassinate an ex-spy with nerve agent
Theresa May
Politics Conservative Brexiteers are now openly plotting to bring down Theresa May