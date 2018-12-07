Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump reportedly offers UN ambassador post to former Fox host Heather Nauert

Politics Trump reportedly offers UN ambassador post to former Fox host Heather Nauert

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, to replace Nikki Haley as the US's ambassador to the UN.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Heather Nauert play

Heather Nauert

(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

  • Numerous news reports suggest President Donald Trump has asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman and one of the US's highest-ranking diplomats, to replace Nikki Haley as the US's ambassador to the UN.
  • Nauert, 48, did not have experience in foreign policy, government, or politics when she left her job as a Fox News host to join the Trump administration last year.
  • Nauert has also been rumored to top the president's list of potential replacements for the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman and one of the US's highest-ranking diplomats, to replace Nikki Haley as the US's ambassador to the UN, three people familiar with the matter said to Bloomberg News.

Haley abruptly resigned in October — a move she said she had discussed with Trump for months — and is set to leave by the end of the year.

The Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported in November that a senior Trump administration official had informed him that Nauert was offered the post.

CNN also reported at the time that the president had told his top advisers that he would most likely offer the job to Nauert.

Read more: How Heather Nauert's unlikely rise at the State Department has made her a top contender for White House press secretary

Nauert, 48, has for months balanced two high-profile positions at the State Department. And while she is generally well-liked by her colleagues, many have described her as underqualified and overloaded with responsibilities.

There has never before been a State Department spokesperson who has simultaneously served as undersecretary for public affairs and public diplomacy, a top-ranking post that directs strategic messaging, promotes cross-cultural exchanges, and oversees the Global Engagement Center, which fights foreign propaganda.

And unlike most of her predecessors in both roles, Nauert, a former Fox News host, arrived in Washington last year without experience in foreign policy, government, or politics.

Reports have surfaced in recent months that Nauert is high on the administration's list of potential replacements for the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is said to be considering leaving around the end of the year. Sanders has publicly denied reports that she plans to leave.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Watch how the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush honored the...bullet
3 Politics George W. Bush appeared to pass Michelle Obama a mint...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Katie Brennan, the chief of staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, raises her hand as she is sworn-in to testify before the Select Oversight Committee at the Statehouse on December 4.
Politics A state official accused an aide for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy of rape. Then, she said, officials ignored her claims.
President George H. Bush gestures during an address in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 24, 1992 honoring the National Crime Victims Rights Award winners. Attorney General William Barr looks on at right. Each year the Justice department awards those individuals who have worked on behalf of crime victims and honors the accomplishments of the Victims of Crime Act passed in 1984.
Politics Meet William Barr: What you need to know about the possible once and future attorney general
A Japanese fighter plane drops what's believed to be the first bomb on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Politics The remarkable stories behind 5 iconic photos of the Pearl Harbor attack
Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a Tuesday rally outside an orientation meeting for incoming members of Congress at Harvard as Rep.-elect Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., right, and Rep.-elect Lori Trahan, D-Mass., second from right, look on.
Politics 'I was not sent to Washington to play nice': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other new House progressives are tweeting their dissatisfaction with orientation at Harvard
X
Advertisement