Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump launches a reactive Africa strategy to counter Russia and China

Politics Trump's administration launches a reactive Africa strategy to counter the influence of Russia and China

U.S says it is ready to give African leaders sustainable foreign investments “instead of those offered by China that impose undue costs.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump's administration launches a reactive Africa strategy to counter the influence of Russia and China play (Left to right) Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on May 27 in Taormina, Sicily. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP/Getty Images)

 

  • President Donald Trump's presidency is re-strategising to counter China and Russia dominance in Africa

  • Trump's presidency accuses China and Russia of attempting to gain an economic advantage over the US on the African continent.

  • John Bolton, US National Security Adviser, says the new strategy for Africa will focus on trade and countering terrorism.

President Donald Trump's presidency is re-strategising to provide aid to African countries without discrimination and direct focus of priorities in a bid to counter African leaders looking towards China and Russia for assistance.

In a foreign policy document released on Thursday, December 13, 2018, President Trump says he is developing the “Prosper Africa” initiative that will advance American and African prosperity in trade and commercial ties.

We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Donald Trump. play

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Donald Trump.

(Reuters)

 

The United States government said it is ready to give African leaders sustainable foreign investments “instead of those offered by China that impose undue costs.”

John Bolton, US National Security Adviser, while speaking at the at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, described how China and Russia were aggressively attempting to gain an economic advantage over the US on the African continent.

"Under our new approach, every decision we make, every policy we pursue, and every dollar of aid we spend will further US priorities in the region."

Here are the 8 major initiatives China is planning to implement in Africa play

A group photograph with Chinese President Xi Jinping and African leaders attending the Forum on China-African Cooperation in Beijing, China, Monday September 3, 2018.

(Twitter/NGRPresident)

Bolton said the Trump administration's new strategy for Africa will focus on trade and countering terrorism while accusing China of using non-transparent means to lend loan in a bid to hold states in Africa under Beijing's captivity.

Highlighting China's influence in Djibouti, Bolton said the influence could shift the balance of trading power in the region towards the east as well as a direct impact on the US military base.

Trump's administration launches a reactive Africa strategy to counter the influence of Russia and China play

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh

(Madote)

 

For Russia, he said the country is strategically selling arms and energy in exchange for votes in the Under Nations and extracting Africa's natural resources for its own benefits.

Top 3

1 Politics CIA reportedly went into 'panic mode' when Trump appeared to...bullet
2 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria’s foreign debt is skyrocketing and the Senate is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Malian-born Michel Sidibé and leader of UNAIDS to step down over reports on his bad leadership style
Politics Malian-born Michel Sidibé and leader of UNAIDS to step down over reports on his bad leadership style
null
Politics Theresa May's Brexit deal in peril after EU leaders reject demands for changes
null
Politics Trump is failing to achieve one of the biggest goals of his trade war, and he only has himself to blame
John Kelly, Trump's second chief of staff, will leave his position at the end of the year.
Politics Who's next? Jared Kushner now among the potential replacements for John Kelly
X
Advertisement