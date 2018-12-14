news

President Donald Trump's presidency is re-strategising to counter China and Russia dominance in Africa

Trump's presidency accuses China and Russia of attempting to gain an economic advantage over the US on the African continent.

John Bolton, US National Security Adviser, says the new strategy for Africa will focus on trade and countering terrorism.

President Donald Trump's presidency is re-strategising to provide aid to African countries without discrimination and direct focus of priorities in a bid to counter African leaders looking towards China and Russia for assistance.



In a foreign policy document released on Thursday, December 13, 2018, President Trump says he is developing the “Prosper Africa” initiative that will advance American and African prosperity in trade and commercial ties.

“We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.”

The United States government said it is ready to give African leaders sustainable foreign investments “instead of those offered by China that impose undue costs.”

John Bolton, US National Security Adviser, while speaking at the at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, described how China and Russia were aggressively attempting to gain an economic advantage over the US on the African continent.

"Under our new approach, every decision we make, every policy we pursue, and every dollar of aid we spend will further US priorities in the region."

Bolton said the Trump administration's new strategy for Africa will focus on trade and countering terrorism while accusing China of using non-transparent means to lend loan in a bid to hold states in Africa under Beijing's captivity.

Highlighting China's influence in Djibouti, Bolton said the influence could shift the balance of trading power in the region towards the east as well as a direct impact on the US military base.

For Russia, he said the country is strategically selling arms and energy in exchange for votes in the Under Nations and extracting Africa's natural resources for its own benefits.