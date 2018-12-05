Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump ordered the federal government closed on December 5 'as a mark of respect' for George H.W. Bush

Politics Trump ordered the federal government closed on December 5 'as a mark of respect' for George H.W. Bush

President Donald Trump ordered all executive departments and federal agencies closed on December 5.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • donald trump
    donald trump  Win McNamee/Getty Images  
  • President Donald Trump talks about GM's decision to shutter some Us plants and lay off workers.
    President Donald Trump talks about GM's decision to shutter some Us plants and lay off workers.  Win McNamee/Getty Images  
Image
  • donald trump  Win McNamee/Getty Images  
  • President Donald Trump talks about GM's decision to shutter some Us plants and lay off workers.  Win McNamee/Getty Images  
donald trump play

donald trump

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump ordered all executive departments and federal agencies closed on December 5.
  • In the order, Trump said the decision was meant "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."
  • Trump previously declared December 5 as a national day of mourning to honor the 41st president.
  • Federal agencies were also shuttered to mark the deaths of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.

President Donald Trump ordered all executive departments and federal agencies closed on December 5.

In an executive order, Trump said the decision was meant "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."

The order allows for certain offices to remain open to preserve national security and defense.

Former president George H.W. Bush died on Friday, November 30, at age 94. The White House said Trump and first lady Melania were notified of his passing overnight, and Saturday morning Trump declared December 5 a national day of mourning in honor of the 41st president.

Read more: The full funeral details for George H.W. Bush

A rare honor

In a statement announcing Bush's passing, Trump said he hoped people across the world would spend December 5 remembering Bush.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush," Trump said in the statement. "I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."

Days of mourning are a select honor usually reserved for former presidents. When Former President George W. Bush declared one for Gerald Ford's death in 2007, it was marked on the day of his January funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, closing the federal government and financial markets, as will happen for Bush on December 5.

President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. play

President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

(Shawn Thew/Reuters)

Read more: Former US presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and more react to the death of former president George H.W. Bush

Federal agencies were also closed for Ronald Reagan's 2004 day of mourning, which George W. Bush ordered to take place on the day of his June funeral.

The White House also issued a presidential proclamation that the American flag will fly half-staff on all public buildings and grounds, military posts, and US embassies around the world for 30 days after his death.

Congressional leaders announced Saturday that Bush would lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 5.

A state funeral will be held Washington National Cathedral, and the White House said the president and first lady will attend. More details are yet to come from the Bush family.

Top 3

1 Politics At 95, Bob Dole stands up from wheelchair to salute fellow WWII...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria is making progress in the fight against corruptionbullet
3 Politics The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush spoke about their grandfather, George H.W. Bush, in an interview on the "Today" show.
Politics Jenna Bush's 5-year-old daughter said her great-grandfather died right before Christmas so he could get back to 'Ganny' to decorate their tree
USS George H.W. Bush
Politics Watch how the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush honored the late president, who was a World War II Navy pilot
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush meet with Betty Ford at Blair House on January 1, 2007.
Politics Inside the presidential guest house — the 'world's most exclusive hotel' that's bigger than the White House where the Bushes are staying before George H.W. Bush's funeral
george hw bush
Politics December 5 is a national day of mourning as George H.W. Bush is laid to rest. Here are full details for the 41st president's funeral.
X
Advertisement