Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

Politics Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

Trump said OMB director Mick Mulvaney, a fiscal conservative, "has done an outstanding job" within his administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mick Mulvaney play

Mick Mulvaney

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

  • President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney will become the acting White House chief of staff, replacing outgoing chief of staff John Kelly.
  • Trump added that Kelly, a former four-star Marine Corps general, "served our Country [sic] with distinction," and that Mulvaney "has done an outstanding job" within his administration.
  • A senior White House official told reporters Mulvaney's interim role would have "no time limit."
  • Mulvaney, a former Republican representative of South Carolina, took on numerous roles in the Trump administration and is widely seen as a fiscal conservative willing to cut federal spending.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney will become the acting White House chief of staff and replace John Kelly.

Trump added that Kelly, a former four-star Marine Corps general, "served our Country [sic] with distinction," and that Mulvaney "has done an outstanding job" within his administration.

"I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted on Friday.

A senior White House official told reporters Mulvaney's interim role would have "no time limit."

"He's the acting chief of staff, which means he's the chief of staff," the official said. "He got picked because the president liked him they get along."

The official added that Mulvaney's experience in Congress and his "fiscally responsible" views were also an important factor in the decision.

Read more: John Kelly reportedly took notes on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and left them on his desk in full view

Mulvaney, a former Republican representative of South Carolina, took on numerous roles in the Trump administration and is widely seen as a fiscal conservative willing to cut federal spending.

Trump's decision comes after weeks of speculation of who would replace the outgoing chief of staff, who was long rumored to be departing following reports of a rift with other White House officials. Kelly replaced former chief of staff Reince Priebus in June 2017.

Kelly was previously reported to have butted heads with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, both of whom are senior advisers in the White House. He has reportedly tried to curb freewheeling access to the Oval Office, including from Ivanka and Kushner.

Kelly, according to the White House official speaking on background, was satisfied with Trump's selection of Mulvaney.

"The current chief is happy," the official said. "The current chief is fine. The current chief will stay till the end of the year."

Top 3

1 Politics CIA reportedly went into 'panic mode' when Trump appeared to...bullet
2 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria’s foreign debt is skyrocketing and the Senate is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter.
Politics Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent a weekend at a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic — and it cost taxpayers $58,000
Former FBI Director James Comey smiles during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
Politics Meet James Comey, who was inspired to become a prosecutor after he was held at gunpoint in high school, rose to FBI director, and is now one of Trump's favorite punching bags
Beto O'Rourke Texas
Politics CNN poll shows Beto O'Rourke is stealing Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris' thunder
Letitia James
Politics New York state could soon launch wide-ranging investigations of Trump's finances and business deals, which experts say verges into legally uncharted territory
X
Advertisement