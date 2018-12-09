Trump lashes out on Twitter after James Comey's testimony: 'All lies!'

news

President Donald Trump lashed out at James Comey on Twitter Sunday morning to accuse the former FBI director of lying to Congress in testimony he delivered Friday.

House committee leaders released a redacted transcript Saturday of Comey's private testimony concerning his role in investigating Hillary Clinton's email server and the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia.

Trump said key points of Comey's testimony were "all lies," in his latest hit at the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 US election.

Comey delivered private testimony to the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee concerning his role in investigating Hillary Clinton's email server and the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia.

Committee leaders released a transcript of the proceedings on Saturday.

"Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful!" Trump tweeted. "This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed!"

Trump also took aim at the recorded instances where Comey said he couldn't remember certain specifics, or could not answer questions because of ongoing investigations.

It was widely reported that Comey stated he opened investigations on four Americans, none of whom were Trump, in the FBI's counterintelligence probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump tweeted that this statement, and that Comey didn't know former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, were "all lies!"

"On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) - didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies!"

Trump offered no further explanation.

Comey took to Twitter after leaving the hearing Friday, saying House Republicans were not conducting a "search for the truth," but executing "a desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president."

This is the latest in Trump's hits on Twitter against Comey and the investigations into the Trump campaign's possible collaboration with Moscow to tilt the 2016 race in Trump's favor.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation released new filings Friday that most notably recommended "substantial" prison time for Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who the filings say committed campaign finance violations "in coordination with and at the direction of" a code-named figure believed to be Trump.